Can StormMaster® Shake "Weather the Storm?" | Atlas Roofing's New Web Series Puts Its Premium Class 4 Shingles to the Ultimate Test

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlas Roofing is excited to announce the debut of its new web series in partnership with HailTrace called "Weather the Storm," which gives viewers an inside look into what it's like to be a storm chaser.

The series follows Paul Casseri, director of product management and business development for Atlas, and Derik Kline, founder and CEO of HailTrace, and his team as they track a dangerous hailstorm in Taylor, NE, from their headquarters in Edmond, OK.

The group then makes the 8-hour journey, heading straight into the storm, to put Atlas' premium StormMaster® Shake shingles made with Core4® Technology to the ultimate test.

Secured in the bed of a Ford Raptor pickup truck that was specially modified for storm chasing, the shingles are subjected to countless, direct hits from hailstones to see if they are strong enough to resist fractures and cracks from multiple impacts, as required for a Class 4 impact-resistance rating.

Will StormMaster® Shake shingles "Weather the Storm?" Tune in to see!

The six-episode web series debuted on Atlas Roofing's YouTube channel Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. (ET). New episodes will air at the same time every other Tuesday, through Nov. 21.

Paul and Derik will also go live on the channel on the weeks in between, hosting Q&As and recapping previous episodes, so don't miss out!

About Atlas Roofing Corporation

Atlas is an innovative, customer-oriented provider of asphalt shingles, roof underlayments, roof ventilation, rigid insulation, architectural and industrial molded components and solutions, and cutting-edge coated and paper facers and underlayments for a diverse set of markets. From a single asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in 1982, Atlas has grown to 33 manufacturing facilities in North America providing worldwide product distribution.

Products from the company's four major divisions, Polyiso Roof & Wall Insulation, Shingles & Underlayments, Molded Products, and Web Technologies, are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities and shipped from our network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Atlas' mission is to deliver leading products and solutions that enrich the lives of those they touch, by nurturing a culture of agility, teamwork, and accessibility that attracts the most talented people in our industries.

For more information, please visit www.atlas-arc.com.

About HailTrace

HailTrace provides the most accurate and up-to-date hail, wind, and tornado maps with detailed information about each event. Our software helps you better reach potential leads, check estimated amount of impacted properties, and manage your customers.

At the core of our reputation lies our unwavering dedication to accuracy and precision in weather forecasting. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and harnessing the expertise of our seasoned meteorologist team, we provide our valued customers with the latest and most trustworthy weather data available. Armed with these insights, our clients can make informed decisions to optimize their business operations and stay ahead of the curve.

For more information, visit HailTrace.com.

