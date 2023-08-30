Can you laugh your stress away? - New study examines looks at the cathartic benefits of humor

"When you're have a really bad day at work or are struggling in a relationship or with your health, you're probably not going to be in the mood to laugh, but these are the times when laughter can be the most beneficial." Tweet this

HUMORISTS FOCUS ON THEIR BLESSINGS AND THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE

> 74% of Humorists said that they are able to find the silver lining in negative situations (vs. 34% of Non-humorists).

> 69% make it a point to appreciate the little things in life (vs. 29% of Non-humorists).

> 73% seek and find beauty all around them (vs. 20% of Non-humorists).

> 72% actively adopt an attitude of gratitude (vs. 27% of Non-humorists).

HUMORISTS ARE PERSEVERANT AND MENTALLY TOUGH

> 86% feel they have something to live for (vs. 56% of Non-humorists).

> 70% believe that all obstacles are temporary (vs. 34% of Non-humorists).

> 80% believe that all problems can be resolved or their impact diminished (vs. 42% of Non-humorists).

> 61% believe that it is possible to completely overcome the negative impact of a traumatic experience (vs. 43% of Non-humorists).

> 81% view hardship as an opportunity to learn, grow, and become stronger and wiser (vs. 46% of Non-humorists).

> 62% push themselves to overcome their fears (vs. 31% of Non-humorists).

> 71% are mostly or very satisfied with their jobs (vs. 52% of Non-humorists).

IN CONTRAST, PEOPLE WHO DON'T HAVE A STRONG SENSE OF HUMOR TEND TO STRUGGLE WITH MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH ISSUES:

> 53% have a tendency to get upset over minor issues (vs. 30% of Humorists).

> 65% often criticize or insult themselves (vs. 40% of Humorists).

> 40% are chronic complainers (vs. 20% of Humorists).

> 26% took more than five sick days in the last year due to illness (vs. 13% of Humorists).

> 14% took more than five sick days in the last year due to stress (vs. 11% of Humorists).

"When you're having a really bad day at work or are struggling in a relationship or with your health, you're probably not going to be in the mood to laugh, but these are the times when laughter can be the most beneficial," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "Laughter releases endorphins, reduces emotional and physical tension, strengthens your immune system, and can completely shift your mood."

And while some people might think that using humor is the same as being in denial, PsychTests data indicates that this is not necessarily the case.

"Our study found that nearly half of the humorist group, 47%, will allow themselves to fully feel their negative emotions rather than trying to ignore or suppress them, whereas only 32% of the Non-humorist group do this," states Dr. Jerabek. "In addition, the people who use laughter to cope with stress also use other healthy coping strategies, including mindfulness, meditation, deep breathing, and channeling their emotions into something creative."

So for people who are feeling the weight of the world on their shoulders, finding something funny to read or watch can be highly beneficial.

"It's your choice: you can focus all of your attention on the negative side of life or look for the humorous side; either way, you're just pushing your perception in a specific direction. All you need to do is switch your viewpoint, like redirecting a telescope towards a different location in the sky. It's not about ignoring those unpleasant parts; you're acknowledging that a blackhole of negativity exists; it's just that you're choosing to shift your gaze to some stars now. Although there is bad stuff going on in your life, there is likely at least a few good things too if you're willing to look for them," concludes Dr. Jerabek.

