"Can You Outsmart Legionella with Innovative Plumbing Design?" a Webinar with Dr. Janet E. Stout Presented by Chicago Faucets

Join Dr. Janet Stout in this crucial webinar to discover innovative strategies in plumbing design that can safeguard against Legionella in healthcare and built environments. Legionnaires' disease is a national issue that is both painful for the afflicted and preventable through informed action. Post this

Join this crucial webinar to discover innovative strategies in plumbing design that can safeguard against Legionella in healthcare environments. Chicago Faucets is at the forefront of tackling these challenges through dedicated research and development focused on healthcare design and infection prevention.

Event Details:

Title: Can You Outsmart Legionella with Innovative Plumbing Design?

Speaker: Dr. Janet E. Stout Executive Vice President and Founder, Special Pathogens Laboratory; Research Associate Professor, University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 11:00am CDT

Register to Attend Online: Can You Outsmart Legionella with Innovative Plumbing Design?

Chicago Faucets continues its legacy of innovation by focusing on plumbing designs that address the source of Legionella: the water at the point-of-use. The company's +Healthcare products, engineered for patient safety are part of its preventive plumbing portfolio designed to meet the rigorous demands of healthcare environments. They address the needs of patient care settings, incorporating innovative designs to prevent Legionella proliferation, infection and scalding , caregivers, and healthcare staff.

The Chicago Faucets +Healthcare product line includes the Auto-Drain™ Shower System for stagnation prevention, the HyTronic® for Patient Care Faucets for infection protection, the SLR and ELR Series for ligature protection, and Thermostatic Mixing Valves for scald prevention. This range is further strengthened with products like the Combination Emergency Eyewash and Touchless Faucet, antimicrobial handles for manual faucets, and non-aerating antimicrobial laminar flow outlets.

The upcoming webinar with Dr. Stout will delve into how proactive, multi-faceted strategies and innovative plumbing solutions can mitigate Legionella risks in healthcare settings.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please click here.

About Chicago Faucets

With over 120 years of industry expertise, Chicago Faucets is a trusted name in commercial plumbing fittings. Our commitment to delivering exceptional products and outstanding customer service has made us the go-to choice for plumbing professionals. The Chicago Faucet Company is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global provider of sanitary technology with products available in the United States at geberit.us. As a European market leader, the Geberit Group is a global provider of plumbing technology with sales of CHF 3.1 billion and more than 12,000 employees in 50 countries worldwide. For additional information, contact The Chicago Faucet Company at 2100 South Clearwater Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018, or call 800-566-2100 or visit chicagofaucets.com.

About Dr. Janet E. Stout:

Dr. Janet E. Stout stands as a figure of international acclaim with over 30 years of dedicated research in Legionella. Dr. Stout has been a part of developing the first U.S. prevention strategy for hospital-acquired Legionnaires' disease and is a respected member of several professional organizations, including ASHRAE and CTI, where she contributes to Legionella standards and guidelines committees.

*Source: CDC statistics on Legionella

Media Contact

Perrie Hayes, Chicago Faucets, 18478037755, [email protected], www.chicagofaucets.com

Twitter

SOURCE Chicago Faucets