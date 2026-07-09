Canadian Analytical Laboratories is Recognized by GRMA's Product Integrity Program, Helping Brands Accelerate Amazon Compliance

"Achieving recognition through the GRMA Product Integrity Program is an important milestone for our laboratory and for the clients we serve," said Christian Sood, CEO of Canadian Analytical Laboratories. Post this

As a GRMA-recognized laboratory, CAL can support companies participating in Amazon's Compliance Fast-Track Program. Products manufactured in qualified facilities and tested by CAL may be eligible for expedited compliance review and pre-cleared submissions through Amazon's compliance portal, helping reduce administrative burden and accelerate marketplace access.

For dietary supplement brands, this means a more streamlined path to demonstrating compliance while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and transparency.

"Achieving recognition through the GRMA Product Integrity Program is an important milestone for our laboratory and for the clients we serve," said Christian Sood, CEO of Canadian Analytical Laboratories. "For more than 40 years, CAL has provided trusted testing services to dietary supplement manufacturers, retailers, and brand owners across North America. This recognition further validates the quality systems, scientific expertise, and rigorous processes we have built, while creating new opportunities for our clients to accelerate compliance and access key retail channels."

The GRMA Product Integrity Program was established to strengthen consumer confidence in dietary supplements by promoting transparency, consistency, and scientific integrity throughout the supply chain. Participating laboratories undergo a comprehensive evaluation process and must demonstrate conformance across five critical areas: test methods, laboratory environment, equipment, personnel qualifications, and data management practices.

Through this recognition, CAL joins a select group of laboratories that have demonstrated the ability to deliver reliable, scientifically validated testing services supporting product identity, composition, strength, purity, and safety.

"Trusted testing and verification are essential to maintaining confidence in the dietary supplement marketplace," said GRMA. "CAL's recognition under the Product Integrity Program reflects its commitment to quality, scientific rigour, and industry best practices. Organizations like CAL play a critical role in helping manufacturers, retailers, and consumers trust that products meet the standards they claim."

CAL's recognition builds on an extensive list of regulatory and quality credentials, including compliance and recognition from ISO accreditation bodies, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

The GRMA Product Integrity Program brings together laboratories, manufacturers, retailers, certification organizations, and other stakeholders with a shared goal of improving product integrity across the dietary supplement industry. By promoting verified testing and supply chain confidence, the program helps ensure that consumers receive products that contain the ingredients listed on the label and are free from unacceptable contaminants and undeclared substances.

"Our clients depend on us to provide accurate, defensible, and timely analytical results," added Sood. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping manufacturers navigate increasingly complex compliance requirements while protecting consumer trust and supporting industry growth."

About Canadian Analytical Laboratories

Canadian Analytical Laboratories (CAL) is a leading provider of analytical testing services for the dietary supplement, natural health product, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods industries. For more than 40 years, CAL has delivered scientifically rigorous testing solutions that help manufacturers, retailers, and brand owners ensure product quality, safety, compliance, and consumer confidence.

About the GRMA Product Integrity Program

The Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA) Product Integrity Program is designed to promote transparency, quality, and scientific integrity throughout the dietary supplement supply chain. The program recognizes qualified laboratories, manufacturers, and certification partners that demonstrate adherence to rigorous quality standards and best practices.

For more information about the GRMA Product Integrity Program, visit: https://grmalliance.org/product-integrity-program/

Media Contact

Christian Sood, Canadian Analytical Laboratories, 1 1-877-246-9107, [email protected], https://cal-laboratories.com/

SOURCE Canadian Analytical Laboratories