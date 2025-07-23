Canadian Entrepreneur Sues Volvo Cars Canada & Volvo Mont Royal Over Unsafe and Unpredictable EX90

Vicken Kanadjian, a Canadian Volvo EX90 owner, has filed a lawsuit against Volvo Cars Canada and Volvo Mont Royal over severe defects that rendered his new vehicle unsafe to drive. Documented on MyVolvoEX90.com, the case highlights recurring technical failures, including power loss on a highway and malfunctioning digital keys. Kanadjian is calling on other affected owners to join the legal action and is urging Volvo to take accountability for the flawed launch. The case has been featured in national media, including InsideEVs and Road & Track.
MONTREAL, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vicken Kanadjian, a Montreal-based entrepreneur, has filed a lawsuit against Volvo Cars Canada and Volvo Mont Royal, alleging that the flagship Volvo EX90 is defective, unreliable, and unsafe to drive. Kanadjian, who is the founder and managing director of Cesium Telecom, a successful wireless and consumer electronics distributor, was a longtime Volvo enthusiast before his experience with the EX90.
As a passionate advocate for automotive safety and quality, Kanadjian created MyVolvoEX90.com to document his troubling experience with what was supposed to be Volvo's most advanced electric vehicle. The website has become a comprehensive chronicle of the vehicle's numerous failures and Volvo's inadequate response to safety concerns.
The entrepreneur's website documents an alarming series of failures with his new Volvo EX90, including:
Repeated digital key system malfunctions leaving the car inoperable
Persistent software issues affecting core safety features
Complete loss of power while driving on Highway 13, triggering a "System Communication Fault" and forcing the vehicle to coast to a stop
Lack of resolution from Volvo customer support and the dealership
"As someone who has built a successful business in the technology sector, I understand the complexities of bringing sophisticated products to market. However, these aren't minor glitches—this car breaks nearly every safety promise Volvo makes. I've experienced a sudden power loss on a highway, and it wasn't just inconvenient, it was terrifying. No consumer should have to endure what I've been through." — Vicken Kanadjian, Founder & Managing Director, Cesium Telecom
Media coverage is growing across major outlets:
- InsideEVs calls this case "a cautionary tale about a flagship EV launch gone wrong."
Read on InsideEVs
- Road & Track reports that a Canadian owner has created a website cataloging numerous EX90 complaints.
Read on Road & Track
Represented by Montreal-based law firm Choueke Hollander, Kanadjian is pursuing a full refund and demanding that Volvo be held accountable for what he describes as a flawed and premature product launch in Canada. Drawing on his extensive business experience in the technology sector, Kanadjian emphasizes that proper quality control and customer support are fundamental responsibilities that Volvo has failed to meet.
"As an entrepreneur who has dedicated my career to delivering reliable technology solutions through Cesium Telecom, I believe consumers deserve better," Kanadjian states. "This lawsuit isn't just about my individual experience—it's about holding a major automaker accountable for compromising consumer safety and trust."
Kanadjian invites other Volvo EX90 owners who are experiencing similar issues to contact him and join the legal action if they wish.
Media Contact
Vicken Kanadjian, MyVolvoEX90, 1 5147988686 234, [email protected], www.myvolvoex90.com
SOURCE MyVolvoEX90
Share this article