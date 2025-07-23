Canadian Entrepreneur Sues Volvo Cars Canada & Volvo Mont Royal Over Unsafe and Unpredictable EX90

"This lawsuit isn't just about my individual experience—it's about holding a major automaker accountable for compromising consumer safety and trust." Post this

The entrepreneur's website documents an alarming series of failures with his new Volvo EX90, including:

Repeated digital key system malfunctions leaving the car inoperable

Persistent software issues affecting core safety features

Complete loss of power while driving on Highway 13, triggering a "System Communication Fault" and forcing the vehicle to coast to a stop

Lack of resolution from Volvo customer support and the dealership

"As someone who has built a successful business in the technology sector, I understand the complexities of bringing sophisticated products to market. However, these aren't minor glitches—this car breaks nearly every safety promise Volvo makes. I've experienced a sudden power loss on a highway, and it wasn't just inconvenient, it was terrifying. No consumer should have to endure what I've been through." — Vicken Kanadjian, Founder & Managing Director, Cesium Telecom

Media coverage is growing across major outlets:

InsideEVs calls this case "a cautionary tale about a flagship EV launch gone wrong."

Road & Track reports that a Canadian owner has created a website cataloging numerous EX90 complaints.

Represented by Montreal-based law firm Choueke Hollander, Kanadjian is pursuing a full refund and demanding that Volvo be held accountable for what he describes as a flawed and premature product launch in Canada. Drawing on his extensive business experience in the technology sector, Kanadjian emphasizes that proper quality control and customer support are fundamental responsibilities that Volvo has failed to meet.

"As an entrepreneur who has dedicated my career to delivering reliable technology solutions through Cesium Telecom, I believe consumers deserve better," Kanadjian states. "This lawsuit isn't just about my individual experience—it's about holding a major automaker accountable for compromising consumer safety and trust."

Kanadjian invites other Volvo EX90 owners who are experiencing similar issues to contact him and join the legal action if they wish.

