Canadian Physician Surgeon, Citizen Scientist Dr. Shawna Pandya Speaks at Judson University's World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series

"There are a lot of great programs and amazing speakers this fall across many campuses. But, in terms of leadership, women in science, and the STEAM fields, there was no presentation better than this one we had at Judson. This presentation was the first time that Dr. Pandya spoke in Chicago." Post this

Her achievements include completing Scientist‐Astronaut Candidate training in 2015 with Project PoSSUM (Polar Suborbital Science in the Upper Mesosphere) and being part of the first crew to test a commercial spacesuit in zero gravity. In 2016, she was named as prime crew for Project Poseidon, which aims to further ocean and space exploration, while setting a world record for "most days spent under the sea." She also received the Global Women of Vision Award in 2016.

Pandya also participated in a panel discussion with women in STEAM—science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics—leadership roles who discussed their successes, challenges, and advice to others in pursuing their career goals.

The following panelists were:

Alicia Ponce , architect, founder, and Design Principal of APMonarch

, architect, founder, and Design Principal of APMonarch Tammera Holmes , CEO of AeroStar Avion Institute NFP + AeroStar Consulting Corporation

, CEO of AeroStar Avion Institute NFP + AeroStar Consulting Corporation Erin Miller , pilot, and granddaughter of a female Airforce service pilot

The entire presentation made an impression on Judson University President Gene Crume.

"There are a lot of great programs and amazing speakers this fall across many campuses," he said. "But, in terms of leadership, women in science, and the STEAM fields, there was no presentation better than this one we had at Judson. This presentation was the first time that Dr. Pandya spoke in Chicago. The rest of the panelists were amazing representatives from their fields, and each woman had a positive and uplifting story to share with our audience."

Ruiz added that it was an honor to gather these women from diverse backgrounds and careers onto the university's stage.

"Hearing their conversations, key takeaways, insights—everything that we experienced was wonderful while we were making a difference in students' lives," she said. "That to me makes me very proud and honored to be the host of the World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series."

The event proceeds went to leadership, entrepreneurship, diversity, and RISE program scholarships for students at Judson University.

During Thanksgiving week, the University will reveal the official video of the presentation and photos. To view these, visit the website.

About Judson University

Located in Elgin, Illinois, since 1963, Judson University offers a Christian, liberal arts, and sciences education through its Bachelor of Arts degrees for more than 60 majors, minors, graduate programs, and online, as well as certification and accelerated adult degree programs. For more information, visit http://www.JudsonU.edu.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE Judson University