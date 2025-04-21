Canadian Woman in Business, Nicola Cadwell takes over as President and Chief Operating Officer at Endeavour Solutions Inc.

Microsoft business applications and IT consulting firm Endeavour Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Nicola Cadwell to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. While male-dominated spaces may sometimes lack diverse perspectives, the presence of women can foster greater innovation and inclusivity. The entire team at Endeavour Solutions would like to congratulate Nicola on her promotion and are grateful for the leadership that she will bring in support of our culture, values, and dedication to client success.
TORONTO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endeavour Solutions Inc. a Microsoft business applications and IT consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Nicola Cadwell from Vice President of CRM Services to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 2nd, 2025. Terry Sunderland, Founder and former President, has stepped down to take on an advisory position. Nicola has been a valued executive leader within Endeavour Solutions following its merger with Purely CRM in February 2023, where she served as a co-owner for almost a decade.
With a proven track record of leadership and operational excellence, she has played a key role in the successful integration of Purely CRM into Endeavour Solutions and the growth of the CRM practice over the past 2 years. In her new role, Ms. Cadwell will oversee the company's operations, strategic initiatives, and continued growth efforts. While male-dominated spaces may sometimes lack diverse perspectives, the presence of women can foster greater innovation and inclusivity. The entire team at Endeavour Solutions would like to congratulate Nicola on her promotion and are grateful for the leadership that she will bring in support of our culture, values, and dedication to client success.
"Endeavour Solutions is entering an exciting phase of growth, and Nicola's expertise and vision make her an ideal leader to help drive our strategic initiatives forward. Nicola's experience in finance, CRM and Project Management will be a great asset, and her commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration will be instrumental in shaping our future success." Madhu Vajpey, Chief Executive Officer, Endeavour Solutions Inc.
As a proud Canadian leader, prior to joining Endeavour Solutions, Ms. Cadwell held a leadership position at Purely CRM, prior to which she was a successful independent consultant and before moving to Canada she spent several years at Microsoft UK. She holds a degree in Business & Finance and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and a Project Management Professional (PMP).
"I am honored to take on this new role and continue working alongside our talented team across Canada and the United States. With our recent acquisition of Express Information Systems and further acquisitions on the horizon, I'm excited for our future and the great work we can achieve together". Nicola Cadwell, President & Chief Operating Officer, Endeavour Solutions Inc.
More on Nicola Cadwell, and women in leadership in Canada - https://www.purelycrm.com/blog/breaking-barriers-and-building-futures-accelerating-action-for-women-in-leadership/
About Endeavour.
Endeavour Solutions is a Gold Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner for ERP, CRM, and AI Cloud Business Applications focusing on implementations, upgrades, development, data analytics, training and support for the cloud-centric Dynamics 365 Platform including, Business Central (ERP), Customer Experience (CRM), Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Power Apps, and Azure.
With offices in Toronto ON, Vancouver BC, Halifax NS, Montréal QC, Edmonton AB, and San Antonio TX, their consultants support more than 1,100 active clients throughout North America, including clients using Dynamics GP and Sage Intacct. Over the years, Endeavour has been named multiple times to the Microsoft President's Club – The top 5% of Microsoft Partners Worldwide.
Media Contact
Scott Jorgens, Director Marketing, Endeavour Solutions Inc., 1 905-542-2139 232, [email protected], https://www.endeavoursolutions.ca/careers/
Steve Ewing, Vice President, Purely CRM, 1 888-257-3577 213, [email protected], www.purelycrm.com
SOURCE Endeavour Solutions Inc.
