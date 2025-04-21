Canadian Woman in Business, Nicola Cadwell takes over as President and Chief Operating Officer at Endeavour Solutions Inc.

"Nicola's expertise and vision make her an ideal leader to help drive our strategic initiatives forward. Nicola's experience in finance, CRM and Project Management will be a great asset, and her commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration will be instrumental in shaping our future success." Post this

"Endeavour Solutions is entering an exciting phase of growth, and Nicola's expertise and vision make her an ideal leader to help drive our strategic initiatives forward. Nicola's experience in finance, CRM and Project Management will be a great asset, and her commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration will be instrumental in shaping our future success." Madhu Vajpey, Chief Executive Officer, Endeavour Solutions Inc.

As a proud Canadian leader, prior to joining Endeavour Solutions, Ms. Cadwell held a leadership position at Purely CRM, prior to which she was a successful independent consultant and before moving to Canada she spent several years at Microsoft UK. She holds a degree in Business & Finance and is a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and a Project Management Professional (PMP).

"I am honored to take on this new role and continue working alongside our talented team across Canada and the United States. With our recent acquisition of Express Information Systems and further acquisitions on the horizon, I'm excited for our future and the great work we can achieve together". Nicola Cadwell, President & Chief Operating Officer, Endeavour Solutions Inc.

More on Nicola Cadwell, and women in leadership in Canada - https://www.purelycrm.com/blog/breaking-barriers-and-building-futures-accelerating-action-for-women-in-leadership/

About Endeavour.

Endeavour Solutions is a Gold Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner for ERP, CRM, and AI Cloud Business Applications focusing on implementations, upgrades, development, data analytics, training and support for the cloud-centric Dynamics 365 Platform including, Business Central (ERP), Customer Experience (CRM), Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Power Apps, and Azure.

With offices in Toronto ON, Vancouver BC, Halifax NS, Montréal QC, Edmonton AB, and San Antonio TX, their consultants support more than 1,100 active clients throughout North America, including clients using Dynamics GP and Sage Intacct. Over the years, Endeavour has been named multiple times to the Microsoft President's Club – The top 5% of Microsoft Partners Worldwide.

