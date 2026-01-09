Canal Row Advisors Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Clinical Evidence Modernization Practice

"We are building a practice to provide customized guidance across the continuum – pre-market to post-market -- from internal data strategy to portfolio and pipeline review to preparing regulatory submissions and designing pragmatic clinical evidence approaches." - Donna Rivera, Canal Row Advisors. Post this

Application of RWD, RWE, and AI have become increasingly valuable components of drug development in the United States over the last several years. While the longstanding use of observational studies to evaluate the safety of medical products is widely accepted, the enactment of the 21st Century Cures Act encouraged increased use of RWE for the evaluation of effectiveness to accelerate medical product innovation and resulted in the issuance of a suite of FDA RWE Guidances as well as establishment of the Advancing RWE Program.[i]

Moreover, the Agency is anticipating increased reliance on applications of AI in multiple aspects of drug development across the clinical trial continuum. Although reliance on these methods may be increasing, effective implementation of these strategies for regulatory acceptability can be challenging.

"RWD, RWE and AI offer tremendous opportunities to accelerate clinical development, but they are fraught with pitfalls that can complicate regulatory review. It is critical to design these programs correctly from the start. Drawing on their experience, our experts can help guide effective strategies to help speed patient-centric medical product development," said Hilary Marston, MD, MPH, Principal, Drug & Biological Therapies, Canal Row Advisors.

"As clinical development evolves, organizations are tasked with balancing scientific requirements and logistical feasibilities. Integrating data, technology, and methods, innovative evidence generation affords an opportunity for more efficient, streamlined approaches for patients, clinicians, and sponsors. We are building a practice to provide customized guidance across the continuum – pre-market to post-market -- from internal data strategy to portfolio and pipeline review to preparing regulatory submissions and designing pragmatic clinical evidence approaches. Our focus is on navigating modern evidentiary requirements and translating regulatory expectations into implementable strategies that accelerate the development of safe and effective therapeutics for patients," said Donna Rivera, PharmD., MSc., FISPE, Executive Vice President, Clinical Evidence Modernization, Canal Row Advisors.

Additional Details About Canal Row Advisors' Clinical Evidence Modernization Practice

The new Clinical Evidence Modernization Practice will provide current and future clients with end-to-end counsel and guidance on conceptualization, design, development and evaluation of real-world evidence for drug development, including:

Fit for Use Data

RWD Fit-for-Purpose Evaluation

Data Source Selection

Data Feasibility Analyses

AI and Data Science

Product Development (e.g., eligibility, enrollment, matching)

Regulatory Acceptability

Data Limitations and Missingness

Bias Evaluation

Model Risk and Performance

Fit for Purpose Design

Pre-Market Study Design

Natural History Studies

Observational Studies

Early Clinical Trials (ECTs)

Pragmatic Clinical Trials (PCTs)

Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)

Post-Market Evidence Design

Registries

PCTs

Real World Evidence

Submission Guidance

Protocol Review

SAP Review

Fit for Review Evidence

Preparation for Successful Regulatory Engagements

Alignment with FDA Requirements

Appropriate Pathway (Accelerated, Traditional)

Expedited Program Designation Requests (Fast Track, Breakthrough)

Drugs and Biologics Submissions

Device Submissions (including Software as a Medical Device)

Interpretation and Evaluation of Results

Regulatory Applicability and Flexibility (Oncology, Rare Diseases)

About Canal Row Advisors

Canal Row Advisors supports life science leaders through pivotal FDA decisions with regulatory fluency, experienced foresight, and pressure-tested precision. Our cross-functional team of former FDA and industry leaders delivers full lifecycle guidance to navigate uncertainty, accelerate innovation, and uphold safety and public health at every stage.

