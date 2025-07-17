Cancer Drug Discovery: A Synthetic Lethality Approach Using Integrated Platforms, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand the fundamental principles of synthetic lethality and how this approach creates new opportunities for targeting cancers with specific genetic mutations. Attendees will explore how integrated discovery platforms accelerate the identification and validation of synthetic lethality targets through the combination of computational tools and experimental methods. The featured speakers will discuss how integrated software platforms can create a unified workflow that enhances decision-making in oncology drug discovery programs. The speakers will also share real-world examples of how collaborative technology approaches have measurably improved efficiency and reduced time-to-clinic for precision oncology therapeutics.
TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synthetic lethality is transforming precision oncology, offering new avenues for targeted cancer therapy. The featured speakers will discuss how innovative approaches that combine computational methods with experimental validation can accelerate the development of targeted cancer therapies.
This webinar will provide insight regarding how integrated platforms enhance the discovery process through predictive modeling, data visualization and robust data management. Discover how these collaborative technologies are bringing life-changing medicines to patients faster through a more efficient, data-driven discovery process.
Join the featured speakers to:
- Examine the role of data integration in improving decision-making for targeted therapies
- Gain perspective on balancing computational predictions with experimental validation
- Explore challenges and lessons learned from cross-functional precision oncology initiatives
Register to explore how integrated approaches are accelerating cancer drug discovery through synthetic lethality.
Join Michael Kappler, PhD, Director, Head of Research Informatics, IDEAYA Biosciences; Tamsin Mansley, PhD, President, Optibrium Inc.; Janice Darlington, Customer Engagement Scientist, Collaborative Drug Discovery; and (Moderator) Eric Gifford, PhD, Business Development Consultant, Collaborative Drug Discovery, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cancer Drug Discovery: A Synthetic Lethality Approach Using Integrated Platforms.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com/
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article