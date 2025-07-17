Cancer Drug Discovery: A Synthetic Lethality Approach Using Integrated Platforms, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Discover how these collaborative technologies are bringing life-changing medicines to patients faster through a more efficient, data-driven discovery process. Post this

Join the featured speakers to:

Examine the role of data integration in improving decision-making for targeted therapies

Gain perspective on balancing computational predictions with experimental validation

Explore challenges and lessons learned from cross-functional precision oncology initiatives

Register to explore how integrated approaches are accelerating cancer drug discovery through synthetic lethality.

Join Michael Kappler, PhD, Director, Head of Research Informatics, IDEAYA Biosciences; Tamsin Mansley, PhD, President, Optibrium Inc.; Janice Darlington, Customer Engagement Scientist, Collaborative Drug Discovery; and (Moderator) Eric Gifford, PhD, Business Development Consultant, Collaborative Drug Discovery, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cancer Drug Discovery: A Synthetic Lethality Approach Using Integrated Platforms.

