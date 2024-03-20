Cancer Hope Network and Atlantic Health System Announce Collaboration To Launch New Breast Cancer Peer Support Program

CHESTER, N.J, and MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer Hope Network and Atlantic Health System are proud to announce a new partnership that will establish a Breast Cancer Peer Support Program across all Atlantic Health System oncology facilities. This collaborative initiative matches patients receiving care for breast cancer at Atlantic Health System with a trained peer mentor who has been through a similar cancer experience, while also offering a platform for cancer survivors to give back to their community by volunteering as peer mentors.

The program reflects the two organizations' shared commitment to holistic cancer care and community empowerment. The new Breast Cancer Peer Support Program is an important part of a whole-person, patient-centered approach to cancer care and is a pathway to hope that is available at any point in a cancer journey. The program also leverages the expertise and resources of both organizations, bringing together a multidisciplinary team comprising Social Work, Breast Nurse Navigators, Integrative Support Services, Oncology Managers, Community Volunteers, and Cancer Hope Network staff.

"Cancer impacts every aspect of a patient's life, and there are many challenges that arise outside of medical treatment that patients and caregivers are often left to navigate on their own," said Beth Blakey, Executive Director & COO of Cancer Hope Network. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our collective goal to fill the gaps in cancer care. We are thrilled to work with the Atlantic Health team toward realizing our vision of a world in which no one faces cancer alone."

Cancer Hope Network provides personalized, supportive connections for patients and caregivers based on their diagnosis and treatment, as well as their mental, emotional, social, cultural, and spiritual needs, individual lifestyle choices, and other personal circumstances. For over 40 years, Cancer Hope Network has been training Peer Mentors to constructively and safely share their experiences, offer practical advice, and answer questions with a goal of inspiring hope and confidence.

"Atlantic Health System is committed to helping our patients along every step of their cancer journey" said Lydia Nadeau, RN, Executive Director, Atlantic Health System Cancer Care. "This partnership with the Cancer Hope Network is a testament to ensuring we are meeting our patients' needs in innovative ways, in service to their wellbeing and recovery."

The program will include the identification and development of Breast Cancer Survivor Volunteers across Atlantic Health System sites: Chilton Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

In addition to the recruitment, onboarding and initial training of volunteers, Atlantic Health System and Cancer Hope Network will provide ongoing training to ensure volunteers can provide effective support to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Each Atlantic Health System site will have a designated lead to supervise, provide direction, troubleshoot issues, and offer support to volunteers. Atlantic Health System will also continuously monitor and evaluate the program's services to identify areas for growth to further enhance patient support.

The Breast Cancer Peer Support Program underscores the shared vision of Cancer Hope Network and Atlantic Health System to enhance patient-centered care and promote survivorship beyond medical treatment. As the program expands, there is intent to broaden its scope to assist patients suffering from other types of cancer.

About Cancer Hope Network

Cancer Hope Network provides free and confidential 1:1 peer support for cancer patients, survivors, and those who love them. Our trained survivor and caregiver volunteer mentors provide support from diagnosis, through treatment and into survivorship. They have faced more than 98% of the cancers that will be diagnosed in 2023, speak 15 languages, and are prepared to offer hope and guidance through a wide variety of challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis.

All volunteer and client matches are overseen and supported from beginning to end by a team of healthcare and social work professionals. For more information about Cancer Hope Network and its mission, please visit https://cancerhopenetwork.org/

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New

Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of 20,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 14 counties and 7.5 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 550 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

The system includes Atlantic Medical Group, part of a physician enterprise that makes up one of the largest multispecialty practices in New Jersey with more than 1,600 physicians and advance practice providers. Joined with Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners they form part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 24 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets. https://www.atlantichealth.org/

