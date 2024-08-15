Cancer Hope Network and Atlantic Health System Expand Cancer Peer Support Collaboration

Beginning in September 2024, trained peer mentors who've been treated at Atlantic Health System will be available onsite for patients and caregivers at all five Atlantic Health System oncology facilities. Post this

It also offers a platform for cancer survivors to give back to their community by volunteering as peer mentors. With 22 trained peer mentors from the Atlantic Health community now accessible, Cancer Hope Network and Atlantic Health continue to expand the program by recruiting, onboarding, and training new volunteers. These peer mentors are available at each of the Atlantic Health System oncology locations to share information, talk about their experiences, and help patients and caregivers access the program. In addition to the Atlantic Health System trained mentors, Cancer Hope Network has approximately 500 peer mentors across the country.

The program reflects the two organizations' shared commitment to holistic cancer care and community empowerment, and is an important part of a whole-person, patient-centered approach to cancer care. The program also leverages the expertise and resources of both organizations, bringing together a multidisciplinary team comprising Social Work, Breast Nurse Navigators, Integrative Support Services, Oncology Managers, Community Volunteers, and Cancer Hope Network staff.

"A cancer diagnosis not only impacts our physical health but also takes a tremendous toll on our mental, emotional, and social wellbeing," said Beth Blakey, Executive Director & COO of Cancer Hope Network. "Our collaboration with Atlantic Health System allows us to reach cancer patients and those who love them where they are to address the psychosocial aspects of their experience and help in getting them through it, with people who have been there. We're thrilled that this program is progressing to the point of offering onsite volunteers at all Atlantic Health System oncology locations, helping to realize our vision of a world in which no one faces cancer alone."

Cancer Hope Network provides personalized, supportive connections for patients and caregivers based on their diagnosis and treatment, as well as their mental, emotional, social, cultural, and spiritual needs, individual lifestyle choices, and other personal circumstances. For over 40 years, Cancer Hope Network has been training peer mentors to constructively and safely share their experiences, offer practical advice, and answer questions with a goal of inspiring hope and confidence.

"Atlantic Health System has a commitment to be there for patients at every step of their cancer care journey," said Lydia Nadeau, RN, Executive Director, Atlantic Health System Cancer Care. "We look not just at delivery of medical care but at the bigger picture: providing the psychosocial and emotional support patients need. Cancer Hope Network has for decades been a leader in this approach to care, and we're proud to be getting this program into full operation this September."

Atlantic Health System and Cancer Hope Network provide ongoing training to ensure volunteers can provide effective support to newly diagnosed cancer patients. Each Atlantic Health System site has a designated lead to supervise, provide direction, troubleshoot issues, and offer support to volunteers. Atlantic Health System also continuously monitors and evaluates the program's services to identify areas for growth to further enhance patient support.

Atlantic Health System cancer survivors who'd like to give back by supporting someone currently impacted by cancer can signup here to become a peer mentor. Current Atlantic Health System cancer patients and caregivers can reach out for support here to request a free, confidential match.

About Cancer Hope Network

Cancer Hope Network provides free and confidential one-on-one peer mentorship for cancer patients, survivors, and those who love them. Our trained survivor and caregiver volunteer mentors provide support from diagnosis, through treatment and into post-treatment survivorship. They have faced more than 98% of the cancers that will be diagnosed this year, speak 15 languages, and are prepared to offer hope and guidance through a wide variety of challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis.

All mentor/mentee matches are overseen and supported from beginning to end by Cancer Hope Network's programs team of healthcare and social work professionals. For more information about Cancer Hope Network and its mission, please visit: https://cancerhopenetwork.org/.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of 20,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 14 counties and 7.5 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 550 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

The system includes Atlantic Medical Group, part of a physician enterprise that makes up one of the largest multispecialty practices in New Jersey with more than 1,600 physicians and advance practice providers. Joined with Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners they form part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 24 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets. https://www.atlantichealth.org/

