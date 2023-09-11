Cancer Immunotherapy: Exploring Imaging as a Catalyst to Immune Response Prediction, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Learn about the advantages of full body imaging of cancer patients focused on CD8+ cell status (CD8 ImmunoPET), particularly during cancer immunotherapy, revealing full-body CD8+ cell distributions in multiple lesions, lymph nodes and other lymphoid organs. Tweet this

Current State of Cancer Immunotherapy Theranostics

Cancer immunotherapy theranostics are the predictive biomarkers of immunotherapy response. However, current tissue- or blood-based assays do not encompass all potential patient responses and there is a need for continued enhancement in predictive capabilities. Hear about the clinical outcomes and data related to clinically utilized biomarkers for cancer immunotherapy such PD-L1, TMB, MSI and MMR in selected cancer types, along with insights into Quibim's experiences with cancer immunotherapy imaging classifiers.

Visualizing Patient Response with CD8+ T cells in Cancer

Evidence suggests CD8+ cells in lymph nodes or other lymphoid organs could play an important role in the tumor immunity cycle and response to immunotherapy. Learn about the advantages of full body imaging of cancer patients focused on CD8+ cell status (CD8 ImmunoPET), particularly during cancer immunotherapy, revealing full-body CD8+ cell distributions in multiple lesions, lymph nodes and other lymphoid organs.

Radiomics and Artificial Intelligence

Hear about the integration of AI techniques in radiomics analysis for cancer immunotherapy response prediction. When coupled with AI, a machine/deep learning algorithm can learn to adjust the importance of radiomic features — which include tissue and lesion characteristics such as heterogeneity and shape — or pattern and their interactions, to combine them into a predictive signature. AI-derived clinical decision support algorithms can assist clinicians to achieve earlier and better identification of responders, non-responders and those likely to develop adverse events.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT) that will feature speakers Michael Ferris, PhD, Associate Director of Operations, ImaginAb Europe Ltd.; Glen J. Weiss, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Quibim; and Ana Jimenez-Pastor, VP of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quibim.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cancer Immunotherapy: Exploring Imaging as a Catalyst to Immune Response Prediction.

Quibim is transforming precision medicine by delving beyond what the human eye can see. The company employs AI-powered imaging tools derived from years of intensive research to assist doctors in diagnosis and anticipating patient progression. Quibim's solutions transform imaging data into actionable predictions, enhancing patient outcomes and driving medical imaging innovation. Now internationally expanded, Quibim is excited to introduce their new line of products focused on predictive imaging biomarker panels, ensuring continuous advancement in life sciences and provider solutions.

