Cancer Nursing Today Announces Second Annual CARE Award, Nomination Period Now Open

Nominations for the award, which recognizes oncology nurses, are now open

MANALAPAN, N.J., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer Nursing Today, a Mashup Media, LLC property, is pleased to announce the launch of the Second Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award. The award was established in 2023 to honor oncology nurses who provide important cancer care across the continuum.

The CARE Award offers a valuable opportunity for oncology nurses to recognize their peers through the nomination and voting process, encouraging them to reflect on the dedication, resilience and strength of their fellow nurses throughout the award cycle.

The CARE Award recognizes an oncology nurse who demonstrates:

Commitment to professional growth

Attention and dedication to role modeling

Resilience in uncertain and strenuous times

Emotional intelligence in every situation

The nurse-driven process ensures that oncology nursing voices are front and center throughout the award cycle, as oncology nurses submit nominations for the award and enter their votes to determine the winner.

In its first year, the award garnered numerous nominations and over 1,500 votes for the finalists, resulting in the selection of an inaugural CARE Award winner, Elly Sangermano, BSN, RN. Sangermano has served as a registered nurse at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston for more than three decades and currently works in the outpatient setting as an oncology nurse navigator.

"After 30 years of caring for oncology patients, this award validates the reason I became an oncology nurse and my continued commitment to my patients and their families through their cancer journey," Sangermano said. "I hope I'm able to provide them a little bit of comfort and reassurance that they are not alone."

Kathleen Coughlin, ANP-BC, BMTCN, also of the Tufts Medical Center, nominated Sangermano for the award and described how she epitomizes the tenets of CARE: "I have worked with Elly for over 20 years. She has a way with patients to make them feel supported and cared for. This award is all about who she is as a professional and a colleague."

Denise Furtick, MS, BSN, RN, administrative nurse manager at OhioHealth for Infusion and Radiation Oncology at the Marion General Cancer Center, and Janet Shaffstall, BSN, RN, of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, were finalists for the inaugural CARE Award.

For Furtick, being nominated and named a CARE Award finalist in the inaugural year was an honor: "It is just phenomenal that this award is out there to really show the hard work that we do in this field."

The winner of the Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award will receive a prize (valued at $1,000) and be recognized by Cancer Nursing Today for their commitment to this important profession. The nomination process involves completing a simple form, and nurses in all areas of practice along the cancer care continuum are eligible for nomination.

"After the success of the inaugural Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award, we know how important it is to continue to honor the oncology nurses who play a vital role in the lives of their patients and colleagues," said Courtney Leonard, chief business officer of Mashup Media. "We are excited to launch the Second Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award and provide a platform for oncology nurses to acknowledge colleagues who are role models in the field."

Visit Cancer Nursing Today at Booth #3087 at the 49th Annual Oncology Nursing Society Congress to submit a CARE Award nomination in person, take part in an exclusive on-site photo opportunity for nominators and meet one of last year's finalists. The event will be held in Washington, D.C., April 24-28.

Nominations can also be submitted online. All nominations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, 2024.

Whether you're nominating on-site at the Oncology Nursing Society Congress or online, show that you're proud to participate in the CARE Award nomination process by tagging @cancer_nurses and using the hashtags #CancerNursesCARE and #CAREaward2024.

Visit the Cancer Nursing Today website to learn more.

About Mashup Media, LLC

Mashup Media, based in Manalapan, N.J., is a multimedia publishing company passionate about providing health care professionals with a platform to further publicize their work. Driven by data and analytics, Mashup Media produces cutting-edge products that deliver content from trusted sources and industry thought leadership. To learn more, visit mashupmediallc.com.

About Cancer Nursing Today

Cancer Nursing Today delivers critical news and information to support oncology nurses throughout their education and careers, with the goal of advancing oncology treatments and care and promoting the nurse's role in enhanced patient outcomes and quality of life. The robust digital platform provides cutting-edge cancer research, conference proceedings, practice updates and published literature. In addition to its powerful website, Cancer Nursing Today leverages e-newsletters and social media to highlight the best content from key opinion leaders in the field. Learn more at cancernursingtoday.com.

X, LinkedIn

Media Contact

Kerrie Keegan, AMC Media Group, 1 6468942833, [email protected]

SOURCE Cancer Nursing Today