Cancer Nursing Today Announces Winner of Inaugural CARE Award

Elly Sangermano, BSN, RN, of Tufts Medical Center, takes the top award

MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer Nursing Today, a Mashup Media, LLC property, is pleased to announce the winner of the inaugural Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award, a recognition created to thank and give back to the oncology nurses who provide such important cancer care across the continuum.

Congratulations to Elly Sangermano, BSN, RN, of Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Mass., for being voted the first recipient of the CARE Award. Following an initial round of peer nominations, a Selection Committee determined three finalists. The Cancer Nursing Today readership and oncology nursing community voted on Sangermano as the winner.

On receiving the award, she said, "After 30 years of caring for oncology patients, this award validates the reason I became an oncology nurse and my continued commitment to my patients and their families through their cancer journey. I hope I'm able provide them a little bit of comfort and reassurance that they are not alone."

Kathleen Coughlin, ANP-BC, BMTCN, also of Tufts Medical Center, nominated Sangermano for the award. Upon learning Sangermano had won, she added, "I have worked with Elly for over 20 years. She has a way with patients to make them feel supported and cared for. This award is all about who she is as a professional and a colleague. Well deserved."

Cancer Nursing Today established the CARE Award to remind and affirm for these nurses that resilience and role modeling are not only necessary but essential to providing high-level patient care.

"It is important for us to recognize the essential work oncology nurses do and the significant contributions they make to patient care and the oncology community," said JC Landry, CEO of Mashup Media. "The CARE Award is a way for us to show our support for these indispensable members of the health care team."

The award recognizes an oncology nurse who demonstrates:

Commitment to professional growth

Attention and dedication to role modeling

Resilience in uncertain and strenuous times

Emotional intelligence in every situation

It honors individuals who demonstrate role modeling and/or advocacy within their community or organization related to clients, patients, colleagues or the environment.

