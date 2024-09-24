Cancer Nursing Today Announces Winner of Second Annual CARE Award

Jennifer Margolis, BSN, RN, OCN, BMTCN, of Rush University Medical Center, Takes Top Award

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer Nursing Today, a property of Formedics, today announced that Jennifer Margolis, BSN, RN, OCN, BMTCN, of Rush University Medical Center, has been honored with the Second Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award, which recognizes oncology nurses who provide important cancer care across the continuum.

"It's an honor to be recognized," said Ms. Margolis. "It's something larger, recognizing that what we do can make a difference and that how I practice can make a difference."

The CARE Award offers a valuable opportunity for oncology nurses to recognize their peers through the nomination and voting process, encouraging them to reflect on the dedication, resilience, and strength of their fellow nurses throughout the award cycle.

"We are proud to honor Jennifer Margolis with the Second Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award, as it is critical for us to shine a light on the essential work of oncology nurses and their significant contributions to patient care and the oncology community," said JC Landry, President of AMC Media Group. "The CARE Award is a way for us to show our support for these indispensable members of the health care team and provide a platform for peer recognition."

The nurse-driven process ensures that oncology nursing voices are front and center throughout the award cycle, as oncology nurses submit nominations for the award and enter their votes to determine the winner. A blinded selection committee of oncology nurses narrowed the nominations down to four finalists, and the Cancer Nursing Today readership and oncology nursing community voted Margolis as the winner.

"The Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award celebrates oncology nurses who show commitment to professional growth, attention and dedication to role modeling, resilience in uncertain and strenuous times, and emotional intelligence in every situation," said Cecilia Brown, Managing Editor of Cancer Nursing Today. "We congratulate Jennifer Margolis on being recognized by her peers for demonstrating all these strengths that are so vital to the oncology nursing profession."

About the CARE Award

The Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award was established in 2023 to honor oncology nurses who provide important cancer care across the continuum.

The CARE Award recognizes an oncology nurse who demonstrates:

Commitment to professional growth

Attention and dedication to role modeling

Resilience in uncertain and strenuous times

Emotional intelligence in every situation

The winner of the Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award receives a prize and is recognized by Cancer Nursing Today for their commitment to this important profession.

About Cancer Nursing Today

Cancer Nursing Today delivers critical news and information to support oncology nurses throughout their education and careers, with the goal of advancing oncology treatments and care and promoting the nurse's role in enhanced patient outcomes and quality of life. The robust digital platform provides cutting-edge cancer research, conference proceedings, practice updates and published literature. In addition to its powerful website, Cancer Nursing Today leverages e-newsletters and social media to highlight the best content from key opinion leaders in the field. Learn more at www.cancernursingtoday.com.

About Formedics

Formedics is an HCP community and engagement platform that supports and connects health care professionals wherever they practice medicine or choose to learn. In addition to its leading HCP network, Formedics' groundbreaking AI/ML technology unlocks unrivaled health care targeting and engagement for pharmaceutical and life science brands. The Formedics properties include Physician's Weekly, Figure 1, OncWeekly, and AMC Media Group. For more information, visit www.formedics.com.

