Cancer Nursing Today Expands Oncology Nurse Contributors, Including New York Times Best-selling Author

MANALAPAN, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer Nursing Today (CNT), a Mashup Media, LLC property, is pleased to announce the addition of new nurse voices to its list of monthly content contributors: Theresa Brown, PhD, RN; Milagros R. Elia, MA, APRN, ANP-BC; Natalie Ferguson, DNP, MSN, FNP, MSA, APRN; and Pamela K. Ginex, EdD, MPH, RN, OCN.

These new voices join established Cancer Nursing Today contributors Elaine S. DeMeyer, RN, MSN, AOCN®, BMTCN®; Teresa Hagan Thomas, PhD, RN; and Kate B. Hubbard, MSN, RN, OCN®, NPD-BC.

Dr. Brown is a former clinical oncology nurse who also taught writing and literature at Harvard University, Tufts University, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She later became a registered nurse and worked in oncology, palliative care, and hospice care before publishing her first book, Critical Care, in June 2010. Her second book, The Shift: One Nurse, Twelve Hours, Four Patients' Lives, became a New York Times best seller in 2015. She is also the author of Healing: When a Nurse Becomes a Patient and is a frequent contributor to the New York Times.

Of her partnership with Cancer Nursing Today, Dr. Brown said, "Cancer Nursing Today wants to tell the real story of nursing right now—the good, the bad, and the ugly. I'm proud to write for them for that reason."

Ms. Elia has been an advanced practice registered nurse in oncology for more than 25 years. She has been recognized for her activist efforts at the intersection of health policy, environmental justice, and patient care. In 2021, she became certified as a Climate for Health ambassador and went on to be appointed as a member of the American Nurses Association Innovation Advisory Committee for Planetary Health. She currently chairs the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) Environmental Health, Sustainability, and Climate Change Working Group and was the recipient of the 2023 ONS Excellence in Oncology Nursing Health Policy and Advocacy Award.

"I'm thrilled to be a contributing writer for Cancer Nursing Today because it allows me to raise awareness and offer resources to oncology nurses on relevant issues around environmental health and the impact of climate change on patient care. Their platform gives me the ability to reach a far wider nursing audience monthly than I could otherwise," Elia told Cancer Nursing Today.

Dr. Ferguson is currently the assistant director of nursing and a community outreach advocate, educator, and support liaison in the Department of Medicine, Hematology/Oncology Cancer Care Services, at the SUNY Downstate Medical Center. She is a member of the Nurses Association of the Counties of Long Island Committee on Public Policy and serves on the Executive Board and is the block association chairperson of Community Board 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to collaborate alongside a group of like-minded professionals whose goal is to educate and advance the knowledge base of oncology treatments and keep abreast of the latest developments and research in all areas of cancer care," Dr. Ferguson said. "This is a win-win for me personally and professionally as it will greatly benefit my interactions with not only my patients, but other consumers as well."

Dr. Ginex is an assistant professor at the Stony Brook University School of Nursing, with a joint appointment in the Division of Population Science at the Stony Brook Cancer Center. Dr. Ginex is the proud recipient of the Connie Henke Yarbro Excellence in Cancer Nursing Mentorship Award for her mentorship of oncology nurses.

"I am looking forward to covering topics that are meaningful to oncology nurses. In my experience, oncology nurses are eager to learn, share best practices, and research updates. Cancer Nursing Today is an important resource for doing just that," Dr. Ginex shared.

