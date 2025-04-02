Cancer Nursing Today Opens Nominations for Third Annual CARE Award

Award recognizes critical contributions of oncology nurses, advanced practitioners

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer Nursing Today, a Formedics property, is now accepting nominations for the Third Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award, which honors oncology nurses and advanced practitioners who provide important cancer care across the continuum.

The award, which was established in 2023, encourages healthcare professionals to reflect on the dedication, resilience and strength of their nursing and advanced practice colleagues throughout the nomination and voting process.

"Oncology nurses and advanced practitioners play a vital role in delivering compassionate care and unwavering support to both their patients and their colleagues," said Helen Moran, chief content and product officer at Formedics. "With the launch of the Third Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award, we are honored to provide a platform to celebrate those who lead with their empathy, inspire through their dedication, and exemplify excellence in their profession."

The CARE Award recognizes an oncology nurse or advanced practitioner who demonstrates:

Commitment to professional growth

Attention and dedication to role modeling

Resilience in uncertain and strenuous times

Emotional intelligence in every situation

Nurses and advanced practitioners in all areas of practice along the cancer care continuum are eligible for nomination. The nomination process involves completing a simple form. A blinded selection committee of oncology nurses and advanced practitioners will review nominations to select finalists, who will be announced and advanced to a public voting process in August 2025.

"The Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award celebrates oncology nurses who continuously show dedication to their personal and professional development, resilience through adversity, and emotional intelligence in patient care," said Cecilia Brown, managing editor of Cancer Nursing Today. "We're proud to honor those who are role models in the oncology community and look forward to continuing to recognize the incredible contributions of these dedicated professionals."

In its first two years, the CARE Award garnered numerous nominations and thousands of votes for finalists. The winner of the Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award receives a prize (valued at $1,000) and is recognized by Cancer Nursing Today for their commitment to this important profession.

"The more recognition for nursing and oncology nurses we have, the better, because it promotes the practice of nurses as a profession and therefore better patient care, and we become more respected," said Jennifer Margolis, BSN, RN, OCN, BMTCN, of Rush University Medical Center, upon receiving the Second Annual Cancer Nursing Today CARE Award in September 2024.

Visit Cancer Nursing Today at Booth #3003 at the 50th Annual Oncology Nursing Society Congress to submit a CARE Award nomination in person, take part in an exclusive on-site photo opportunity for nominators, and more. The event will be held in Denver, Colorado, from April 9-12, 2025. Nominations can also be submitted online. All nominations must be submitted by 11:59 pm PT on June 15, 2025.

Whether you're nominating on-site at the Oncology Nursing Society Congress or online, show that you're proud to participate in the CARE Award nomination process by tagging @cancer_nurses and using the hashtags #CancerNursesCARE and #CAREaward2025.

