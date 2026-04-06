Cancer Support Community North Texas Opens Doors at New Dallas Clubhouse Location with Homecoming Celebration

Relocation, new build to better serve needs of N. Texans, families with cancer

DALLAS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To better serve the growing mental health and social support needs of N. Texans with cancer and their families, Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT), has opened doors at a new Dallas Clubhouse and will host a homecoming celebration on April 11, 2026 for CSCNT participants and their families, leadership, Board members, and special guests.

The newly finished, 5,615-sq. ft. clubhouse location – complete with iconic, welcoming red door – is within Hidden Grove, less than five miles from CSCNT's current location at Texas Health Dallas' Cancer Center, a space CSCNT has occupied for 12 years.

"This is an exciting day for Cancer Support Community North Texas and for our cancer patients and their families," said Mirchelle Louis, CEO of CSCNT. "We've long hoped for a clubhouse space built entirely to meet the evolving needs of the people we serve – one surrounded by greenspaces and light, and one that can grow with us. The pressing need for cancer support is only increasing and we're here to meet that need."

Directly adjacent to Medical City Dallas and 44-acre Anderson Bonner community park, the new location at 12404 Park Central Drive, Ste. 275-S, in Dallas, offers CSCNT participants a beautiful, green courtyard; an open and bright clubhouse space; nearby walking trails; and ample parking.

The new space will offer three support group rooms; a large, open living room and lounging area; an eating area; an art room; a children's room (Noogieland); and office space for CSCNT staff.

CSCNT, which serves Dallas, Tarrant and Collin Counties, offers in-person programming at the Dallas Clubhouse location and virtual programming, including support in Spanish for the Hispanic community.

The nearly 25-year-old organization serves more than 3,535 cancer patients and their families each year with visits/activities totaling approx. 7,000. This includes everything from support groups to education and exercise classes to social events and children's activities and support.

"I'm proud to be part of an organization so committed to evolving to meet the changing needs of its participants, team and healthcare environment," says CSCNT Board Chairman Dave Ashworth. "Cancer Support Community North Texas has always been focused on 'doing more and doing better' for people needing cancer support; this new clubhouse will deliver on our promise of no one facing cancer alone."

The hours of operation at the new location are Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm with select evening and weekend support groups and social events.

About Cancer Support Community North Texas

Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT) is affiliated with national Cancer Support Community, the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide and is dedicated to helping ensure no one faces cancer alone. Donor-supported and free of charge, CSCNT is a place where people with cancer as well as their families and friends are learning to live with cancer and thrive beyond it through education, psychological support, networking, children's programs, workshops and other cancer-centered resources. For more information, visit CancerSupportTexas.org.

Media Contact

Melissa Flynn, Melissa Flynn PR & Marketing, 1 8438177653, [email protected], Cancer Support Community North Texas

SOURCE Cancer Support Community North Texas