CancerIQ Announces SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance from AssuranceLab

"We are extremely proud of this achievement and are committed to always holding ourselves to the highest standards when it comes to data security and privacy, as well as legal and regulatory compliance." said Laku Adedoyin, Chief Technology Officer, CancerIQ. Post this

Receiving SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance attests that a software product and its related services and processes meet industry-standard security and privacy protocols. The security audit covers a scope that includes common security criteria, system availability, data confidentiality, and privacy requirements for handling personal information. SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance indicates that CancerIQ has the governance, infrastructure, and systems in place to protect patient information from unauthorized access both from within and outside a health system.

"We've always prioritized patient and provider security and we're thrilled to be recognized for it," said Feyi Ayodele, co-founder and CEO, CancerIQ. "This certification reaffirms why our customers trust us to deliver best in class, innovative solutions and services to help them stay ahead of cancer."

To achieve compliance, companies must be audited by an independent certified public accountant who performs an assessment and determines whether the company meets the appropriate standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). CancerIQ selected AssuranceLab, which specializes in audits of cloud-native solutions in healthcare and other industries.

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. Learn more at canceriq.com, follow CancerIQ on Twitter or LinkedIn.

