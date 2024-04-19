CancerIQ Launches Research Initiative to Quantify Downstream Value of Digitally Enabled Cancer Risk Programs

The "Validating Applications for Long-term Utility and Enhanced ROI" (VALUE) in Cancer Risk Programs Study aims to bring together health systems from across the country to advance understanding of the system-level financial value of genetics and genomics.
CHICAGO, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CancerIQ, a best-in-class cancer-focused precision health platform, today announced it is seeking health systems to participate in the newly launched, large-scale research effort that will document the downstream revenue of digital interventions for genetically informed cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. The "Validating Applications for Long-term Utility and Enhanced ROI" (VALUE) in Cancer Risk Programs Study aims to bring together health systems from across the country to advance understanding of the system-level financial value of genetics and genomics.
Limited data exists on the net financial benefit of digitally enabled cancer risk programs to the healthcare system, largely due to the challenges of measuring downstream revenue and cost savings from disease prevention, improved treatment efficacy and reduced hospitalizations, among other factors. Measuring the ROI of genetics programs is crucial to help allocate resources efficiently, scale clinical impact and optimize technology investments.
"For maximum benefit, health scientists recommend integrating cancer genetics and genomics into everyday patient care," said Jeffrey Weitzel, MD, principal investigator of the VALUE in Cancer Risk Programs Study and strategic advisor to CancerIQ. "This research seeks to bridge a critical knowledge gap and demonstrate that genetics is a worthwhile investment to drive positive clinical and financial outcomes."
The VALUE in Cancer Risk Programs Study is led and organized by CancerIQ. The company has previously demonstrated the ability to extend the reach of cancer genetics clinicians, by doubling the number of patients they can see while enhancing cancer risk assessment, and improving overall cancer screening compliance rates with its precision health platform. Last year, CancerIQ also published two peer-reviewed papers illustrating the impact of digital interventions on the uptake of genetics services by patients.
"CancerIQ is committed to deploying cutting edge science-based interventions that deliver tangible benefits to health systems and patients," said Feyi Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ. "We anticipate the VALUE in Cancer Risk Programs Study will provide important insights to support the expansion of lifesaving precision health resources."
The VALUE in Cancer Risk Programs Study invites health system partners to contribute to this important research effort. To learn more about how to participate, please email CancerIQ at [email protected] or request a demo meeting at canceriq.com/request-a-demo.
About CancerIQ
CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. CancerIQ co-founder and CEO Feyi Ayodele was recently named a Modern Healthcare Innovator for pioneering this transformative approach to cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. Learn more at canceriq.com, follow CancerIQ on X or LinkedIn.
Contact
Malvina Kefalas
[email protected]
(516) 503-8610
SOURCE CancerIQ
