CancerIQ Launches Research Initiative to Quantify Downstream Value of Digitally Enabled Cancer Risk Programs

"For maximum benefit, health scientists recommend integrating cancer genetics and genomics into everyday patient care," said Jeffrey Weitzel, MD, principal investigator of the VALUE in Cancer Risk Programs Study and strategic advisor to CancerIQ. "This research seeks to bridge a critical knowledge gap and demonstrate that genetics is a worthwhile investment to drive positive clinical and financial outcomes."

The VALUE in Cancer Risk Programs Study is led and organized by CancerIQ. The company has previously demonstrated the ability to extend the reach of cancer genetics clinicians, by doubling the number of patients they can see while enhancing cancer risk assessment, and improving overall cancer screening compliance rates with its precision health platform. Last year, CancerIQ also published two peer-reviewed papers illustrating the impact of digital interventions on the uptake of genetics services by patients.

"CancerIQ is committed to deploying cutting edge science-based interventions that deliver tangible benefits to health systems and patients," said Feyi Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ. "We anticipate the VALUE in Cancer Risk Programs Study will provide important insights to support the expansion of lifesaving precision health resources."

The VALUE in Cancer Risk Programs Study invites health system partners to contribute to this important research effort. To learn more about how to participate, please email CancerIQ at [email protected] or request a demo meeting at canceriq.com/request-a-demo.

