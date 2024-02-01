CancerIQ Names Genetics Industry Veteran Diedre Mavin Senatra As Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy

"As a previvor who has lost loved ones to breast cancer, my driving purpose is to expand access to cancer risk assessment and life-saving, genetically informed prevention, treatment and survivorship care. No company does that better than CancerIQ." Post this

Senatra is well-respected in the hereditary cancer genetics and genomics industry. She began her career as a laboratory scientist, providing her with a strong foundation in the technical aspects of cancer genetic testing. Senatra then spent nearly 20 years in business development and strategy at some of the nation's leading genetics companies, working closely with patient advocacy groups and large health systems to expand cancer risk assessment across diverse clinical settings and patient populations.

"Diedre is uniquely qualified to help address the core needs of our customers in breast health and oncology because of her technical background and strategic expertise," said Feyi Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ. "I'm excited to have her on board at such an important time to support our partners as they embrace novel approaches to expanding clinical capacity and ensuring equitable access to genetically informed cancer care."

At CancerIQ, Senatra will focus on helping health system partners maximize digital investments to improve high-risk patient identification, genetic testing uptake, patient education and long-term medical management. She will also play a key role in strategic business development and innovation, ensuring CancerIQ's offerings continue to meet the evolving needs of health systems and their patients.

"As a previvor who has lost loved ones to breast cancer, my driving purpose is to expand access to cancer risk assessment and life-saving, genetically informed prevention, treatment and survivorship care," said Senatra. "No company does that better than CancerIQ, and my goal in this role is to help health systems remove upstream barriers so every patient receives optimal management and outcomes."

