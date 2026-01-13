CancerIQ Unveils a Risk-Based Early Cancer Detection Program for Imaging & Diagnostics

"From a clinical and diagnostic standpoint, the promise of new early cancer detection technologies depends on how they are introduced into practice." – Dr. Olufunmilayo Olopade Post this

Diagnostics and imaging innovation is advancing rapidly, with new screening technologies expanding what's possible in early cancer detection. Providers need clear guidance on how to incorporate innovative tests into routine care so patients can benefit from the right screening at the right time and new innovations can deliver on their full promise.

CancerIQ's program operationalizes personalized early cancer detection across modalities. Delivered through a secure, patient-facing experience that integrates with clinical workflows, it aligns individualized risk assessment, guideline-aware clinical guidance, and available detection options so diagnostics and imaging innovations are deployed appropriately and at scale as evidence and guidelines evolve.

As innovation in early cancer detection accelerates, health systems are increasingly organizing care around tumor-specific early detection programs rather than individual tests. Breast cancer screening and high-risk surveillance programs, lung cancer screening programs, and hereditary cancer prevention pathways are often among the highest priorities — but many organizations lack the infrastructure to identify eligible patients, guide them to appropriate screening and surveillance pathways, and support completion over time.

"Health systems are moving beyond thinking about early detection as a single imaging event and are instead building coordinated, tumor-specific programs," said Feyi Ayodele, CEO and co-founder of CancerIQ. "Early identification and navigation through appropriate screening pathways drives both better outcomes and downstream care opportunities, and CancerIQ provides the AI-enabled infrastructure to support that shift."

Built in close collaboration with high-risk patients, patient advocates, and clinical experts, the program pairs clear education with adaptive content, behavioral science-informed design, and workflow integration to increase completion of recommended care across screening programs.

The CancerIQ recommendation engine also accounts for real-world adherence challenges, incorporating innovative, non-imaging-based detection options for patients who remain persistently non-adherent to traditional screening approaches or who face risk for cancers without established population-based screening pathways. In addition to delivering evidence-based guidance, CancerIQ enables provider stakeholders to responsibly introduce emerging early detection technologies to appropriate patient populations — recognizing that for some patients, the most effective screening strategy is the one that is actually completed.

"That expanding set of screening options makes thoughtful deployment even more important," said Dr. Olufunmilayo Olopade, co-founder of CancerIQ, Walter L. Palmer Distinguished Service Professor of Medicine, and Director, Center for Clinical Cancer Genetics and Global Health. "From a clinical and diagnostic standpoint, the promise of new early cancer detection technologies depends on how they are introduced into practice. Sensitivity, specificity, and diagnostic yield are all influenced by pre-test probability and patient selection. When emerging tests are deployed in appropriately risk-enriched populations, performance improves, unnecessary downstream interventions are reduced, and clinician confidence grows. A risk-based framework is essential to translating innovation into real-world impact and earning trust within the medical community."

Rather than treating early cancer detection as a one-time decision, the program supports a longitudinal screening journey for high- and rising-risk patients over time. Within a single, shared experience, it:

Identifies patients most likely to benefit from specific early detection approaches based on individualized risk and clinical guidance

Guides patients to appropriate next steps across imaging, genetics, blood-based testing, and emerging diagnostic options

Enables providers to support these decisions efficiently, including generating referral documentation needed for insurance coverage, without added administrative burden

"At the core of this development is a personalization engine built on real-world datasets of patient screening behavior and adherence," said Laku Adedoyin, CTO of CancerIQ. "AI underpins the adaptability of each CancerIQ experience. Because no two patients have the same risk profile, barriers, or decision pathways, the platform is designed so no two CancerIQ journeys are the same."

For diagnostics and imaging partners, the program supports risk-aligned adoption across modalities — helping define appropriate early-adopter cohorts, improve diagnostic yield, and protect clinical performance as new technologies are introduced. For health systems, it provides the foundation to build and sustain tumor-specific early detection programs that integrate imaging, diagnostics, and prevention into a cohesive patient experience.

