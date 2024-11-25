CancerIQ Unveils New Patient Acquisition Solution at RSNA 2024

Data shows CancerIQ Reach closes gap between eligibility and participation in payer-supported, standard and supplemental screenings, leads to early cancer diagnoses and promotes health system loyalty
CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CancerIQ, a best-in-class, cancer-focused precision health platform, today announced the launch of a new patient acquisition solution for imaging and oncology, CancerIQ Reach, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting in Chicago, December 1-4. The new solution ushers in a new era for population-based, personalized cancer prevention and early detection.
CancerIQ Reach is a campaign-based marketing outreach solution that helps healthcare providers efficiently and accurately identify individuals in their communities with elevated cancer risk and motivate them to take action within the health system. It requires little to no IT lift or changes to existing workflows, and was developed based on CancerIQ's decade-long experience working with patients and providers around the country.
"CancerIQ's mission is to help every patient get ahead of cancer, but we recognize that precision prevention for all is a long-range goal — and there are high-risk patients in our communities who can't afford to wait, " said Feyi Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ. "CancerIQ Reach answers that urgent call, enabling health systems to take a precision approach to outreach and drive high-risk patients directly to the service lines that will support their care needs today, not someday in the future."
CancerIQ Reach includes population segmentation tools and multichannel marketing toolkits that make it easy to engage target populations in online cancer risk assessment using personal and family medical history, as well as lifestyle factors; educate them about their risk and options for early detection; and drive them to follow payer-supported, standard and supplemental screening recommendations throughout their lives.
"We developed CancerIQ Reach with both the patient and the provider in mind," said Laku Adedoyin, Chief Technology Officer of CancerIQ. "This patient-enabled approach empowers patients with the right amount of information to take action at the right moment in their care journey, while enabling staff to maximize appointment time around shared decision making, rather than data collection."
This approach is proven to increase patient acquisition for high-value service lines, like imaging and oncology. For example, data from a pilot of CancerIQ Reach shows a campaign targeting patients with a history of smoking led to a 270% monthly increase in low-dose CT scans scheduled at the lung cancer screening clinic. Within the first two months of the campaign, four patients were diagnosed and successfully treated for Stage 1A lung cancer after LDCT screening. Further increasing systemwide value, the campaign led to a significant increase in referrals to radiology for breast MRIs, as well as several referrals to pulmonology and cardiology for follow-up care.
CancerIQ Reach is part of a broader solution for breast imaging and oncology that helps providers create and manage personalized, evidence-based care pathways over time based on comprehensive cancer risk, including genetic, hereditary, lifestyle, adherence risk factors.
CancerIQ Reach will be available on December 1, 2024.
