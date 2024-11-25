CancerIQ Unveils New Patient Acquisition Solution at RSNA 2024

This approach is proven to increase patient acquisition for high-value service lines, like imaging and oncology. Post this

"CancerIQ's mission is to help every patient get ahead of cancer, but we recognize that precision prevention for all is a long-range goal — and there are high-risk patients in our communities who can't afford to wait, " said Feyi Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ. "CancerIQ Reach answers that urgent call, enabling health systems to take a precision approach to outreach and drive high-risk patients directly to the service lines that will support their care needs today, not someday in the future."

CancerIQ Reach includes population segmentation tools and multichannel marketing toolkits that make it easy to engage target populations in online cancer risk assessment using personal and family medical history, as well as lifestyle factors; educate them about their risk and options for early detection; and drive them to follow payer-supported, standard and supplemental screening recommendations throughout their lives.

"We developed CancerIQ Reach with both the patient and the provider in mind," said Laku Adedoyin, Chief Technology Officer of CancerIQ. "This patient-enabled approach empowers patients with the right amount of information to take action at the right moment in their care journey, while enabling staff to maximize appointment time around shared decision making, rather than data collection."

This approach is proven to increase patient acquisition for high-value service lines, like imaging and oncology. For example, data from a pilot of CancerIQ Reach shows a campaign targeting patients with a history of smoking led to a 270% monthly increase in low-dose CT scans scheduled at the lung cancer screening clinic. Within the first two months of the campaign, four patients were diagnosed and successfully treated for Stage 1A lung cancer after LDCT screening. Further increasing systemwide value, the campaign led to a significant increase in referrals to radiology for breast MRIs, as well as several referrals to pulmonology and cardiology for follow-up care.

CancerIQ Reach is part of a broader solution for breast imaging and oncology that helps providers create and manage personalized, evidence-based care pathways over time based on comprehensive cancer risk, including genetic, hereditary, lifestyle, adherence risk factors.

CancerIQ Reach will be available on December 1, 2024.

Learn more about CancerIQ Reach at RSNA 2024

The launch of CancerIQ Reach coincides with RSNA 2024. Attendees can learn more about this offering by visiting the booth for iCAD, CancerIQ's partner in AI-enabled mammography analysis and breast density assessment.

Exhibit Dates: December 1-4, 2024

Show Floor Hours: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM CST

Booth: 4747

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. CancerIQ co-founder and CEO Feyi Ayodele was recently named a Modern Healthcare Innovator for pioneering this transformative approach to cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. Learn more at canceriq.com, follow CancerIQ on X or LinkedIn.

