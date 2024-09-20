Cancun International Airport Expands Flight Routes and Sustainability Efforts, Boosting Tourism Across the Mexican Caribbean

With millions of international travelers passing through Cancun International Airport in 2024, the airport continues to be the busiest hub in the region, reinforcing its status as the primary gateway to the Mexican Caribbean. Post this

NEW FLIGHT ROUTES STRENGTHEN NORTH AMERICAN CONNECTIVITY

Cancun International Airport connects to major carriers across the U.S. and Canada, contributing to North America's dominant share of international travel to Mexico, which accounted for 87 percent of all departures in the first quarter of 2024. U.S. flights alone carried 10.35 million passengers during this period, reflecting an 8.4 percent increase over 2023. Two-thirds of the flights arriving in Cancun are international, with a high volume of daily arrivals from major hubs in the U.S. and Canada.

The airport continues to expand its North American network with several new direct routes. Ahead of the peak holiday season, American Airlines will increase its Phoenix-Cancun service to two daily flights starting November 5, while boosting its Miami-Cancun service to six daily flights from December 19 to January 6, 2025. Aeromexico will also launch daily service from Miami to Cancun on December 19, and Avelo Airlines will introduce bi-weekly international flights from Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut this November. Volaris has further expanded connectivity by adding direct flights from McAllen International Airport (MFE) in Texas, offering more affordable travel options to Cancun.

INVESTMENTS IN SUSTAINABILITY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Cancun International Airport has made significant investments to improve its infrastructure, focusing heavily on sustainable practices. The expansion of Terminal 4 will increase the airport's capacity to accommodate more flights and passengers, with eco-friendly design elements such as energy-efficient lighting and renewable energy systems. Water conservation efforts and eco-friendly ground transportation options are also part of the airport's plan to align with global sustainability standards. These efforts underscore the airport's commitment to preserving the natural environment of the Mexican Caribbean while supporting the region's economic growth through responsible tourism.

ENHANCED VISITOR EXPERIENCE AND ACCESSIBILITY

Improvements in customs processing and ground transportation have reduced wait times and streamlined connections. Newly installed self-service kiosks in Terminal 3, costing $7.6 million, are speeding up the check-in process for U.S.-bound travelers, allowing them to complete check-in and baggage handling in under five minutes. Additionally, 60 immigration agents at the airport received public relations training from the Cancun Hotel Association tourism sector over the summer, ensuring top-tier customer service for the growing number of visitors.

"Cancun International Airport is among the 50 busiest airports worldwide, efficiently serving a high volume of tourists, business travelers and residents year-round including more than 6.9 million American travelers to-date in 2024. Significant investment has enhanced the overall airport experience as popularity of the Mexican Caribbean has increased," said Andres Martinez, Director of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo (CPTQ). "Since 2022, the volume of U.S. travelers at Cancun International Airport has been up a minimum of 35% annually in comparison to pre-pandemic numbers from 2019, and we are anticipating a strong winter season in 2025. As we continue forward in our 'New Era' of tourism, we have made notable progress in expanding capacity and new routes to welcome even more visitors to discover what makes our region one of the most desired travel destinations in the world."

