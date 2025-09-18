CANDA Solutions Ranks No. 734 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hoffman, editor-in-chief of Inc. This serves as a "powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy." Post this

About CANDA Solutions CANDA Solutions is the risk management force multiplier for America's national security enterprises. For over 17 years, the company has empowered federal agencies to transform compliance into operational advantage through Fresh Haystack—a comprehensive SaaS platform purpose-built for use cases requiring personnel and company vetting, insider threat and investigations management. Fresh Haystack streamlines complex clearance workflows, automates compliance processes, and standardizes risk assessment across sensitive security operations. CANDA's blueprint-driven approach delivers zero mission downtime while ensuring measurable risk reduction. Recognized as a two-time finalist for the 2025 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards®, CANDA consistently delivers tangible operational outcomes for its clients. For more information, visit candasolutions.com. Methodology Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021.

They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. About Inc. Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through it's journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Razumovsky, CANDA Solutions LLC, 1 8555522632, [email protected], https://www.candasolutions.com/

SOURCE CANDA Solutions LLC