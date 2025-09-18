CANDA Solutions Ranks No. 734 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CANDA Solutions, LLC, a leading risk management technology provider for national security enterprises, has been named No. 734 on Inc. Magazine's prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, marking the company's third appearance on the annual ranking with an exceptional 563% revenue growth over three years.
COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that CANDA Solutions, LLC is No. 734 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. "We've built CANDA on a simple principle: we get things done.
This recognition validates that relentless focus on execution and customer outcomes, driving real and measurable business results—nearly 6x growth over three years proves that approach works. No drama, no excuses; just significant impact for every client engagement," said Andrew Razumovsky, Principal of CANDA Solutions. This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000. "Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy." Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
About CANDA Solutions CANDA Solutions is the risk management force multiplier for America's national security enterprises. For over 17 years, the company has empowered federal agencies to transform compliance into operational advantage through Fresh Haystack—a comprehensive SaaS platform purpose-built for use cases requiring personnel and company vetting, insider threat and investigations management. Fresh Haystack streamlines complex clearance workflows, automates compliance processes, and standardizes risk assessment across sensitive security operations. CANDA's blueprint-driven approach delivers zero mission downtime while ensuring measurable risk reduction. Recognized as a two-time finalist for the 2025 Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards®, CANDA consistently delivers tangible operational outcomes for its clients. For more information, visit candasolutions.com. Methodology Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021.
They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. About Inc. Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through it's journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
