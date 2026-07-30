Candelis Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for ImageGrid® StreamVue™ Enterprise Diagnostic Streaming Viewer

FDA clearance for StreamVue marks a significant milestone in delivering faster, more flexible enterprise imaging. StreamVue lets providers keep their existing PACS while giving radiologists fast, responsive access to diagnostic images on-site or remotely. Post this

Candelis has built StreamVue on more than two decades of enterprise imaging expertise, with technology trusted by over 4,000 imaging facilities worldwide. StreamVue is built on the simple premise that enterprise-class performance should not be reserved for organizations that can afford enterprise-class pricing. Unlike traditional enterprise viewing products that often require costly infrastructure replacement and lengthy migrations, StreamVue layers onto existing DICOM-compliant PACS environments. Organizations can preserve existing investments, accelerate deployment, reduce operational disruption and modernize at their own pace. For organizations seeking broader transformation, StreamVue is also available as part of the complete Candelis enterprise imaging platform.

Healthcare organizations can deploy StreamVue in the configuration that best fits their infrastructure and IT strategy. The platform is available as an on-premises hardware appliance, a virtual machine (VM), or a cloud-hosted solution, allowing organizations to modernize imaging workflows without compromising operational requirements. Organizations can deploy StreamVue in days, not months, helping radiologists become productive faster while reducing implementation risk and lowering total cost of ownership.

"FDA clearance for StreamVue marks a significant milestone in delivering a faster, more flexible enterprise imaging platform for healthcare providers," said Robert Van Uitert, Vice President of Marketing and Products at Candelis. "For too long, healthcare organizations have had to choose between legacy viewers that slow radiologists down and costly enterprise platforms that can be difficult to justify. StreamVue eliminates this tradeoff by allowing providers to keep their existing PACS, while providing fast and responsive access to diagnostic images whether they are on-site or working remotely. With many deployment options, StreamVue provides healthcare organizations with a practical way to modernize their enterprise imaging with minimal disruption. The platform has also generated strong interest from several of the world's largest OEM healthcare technology companies, which have expressed interest in distributing StreamVue alongside their imaging modalities, further validating its value and market potential."

Built on the proven ImageGrid enterprise imaging architecture, StreamVue combines high-performance diagnostic viewing with streamlined administration, scalable enterprise deployment, and simplified maintenance. Its advanced streaming architecture enables healthcare organizations to support growing imaging volumes while providing a consistent, high-performance diagnostic experience across distributed reading environments, reducing infrastructure complexity and ongoing operational costs.

The FDA 510(k) clearance reinforces Candelis' commitment to delivering innovative enterprise imaging solutions that improve diagnostic efficiency, simplify IT management, and support the evolving needs of hospitals, imaging centers, and healthcare networks.

About Candelis

Candelis develops enterprise imaging and healthcare IT solutions that help hospitals, imaging centers, and healthcare providers efficiently manage, view, archive, and share medical images across the enterprise. The company's ImageGrid platform delivers scalable PACS, vendor-neutral archive, diagnostic viewing, image exchange, and workflow solutions designed to improve clinical productivity and patient care.

Media Contact

Candelis Corporate Communications, Candelis, Inc., 1 949-852-1000, [email protected], https://www.candelis.com/

SOURCE Candelis, Inc.