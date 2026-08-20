Candelis Collaborates with Leading Healthcare Solutions Provider to Expand Access to StreamVue for Remote Exam Review

Working with GE HealthCare represents an important milestone for Candelis and further expands the role of StreamVue as a flexible, high-performance enterprise imaging platform. Post this

StreamVue is Candelis' U.S. FDA 510(k)-cleared enterprise diagnostic streaming viewer. Powered by Candelis' proprietary image-streaming technology, StreamVue is designed to rapidly deliver diagnostic-quality images while minimizing latency and enabling fast loading and navigation of large imaging studies. The platform can provide radiologists with secure, diagnostic-quality image access rapidly from virtually anywhere, whether in the hospital, an imaging center, or the office.

"Working with GE HealthCare represents an important milestone for Candelis and further expands the role of StreamVue as a flexible, high-performance enterprise imaging platform," said Robert Van Uitert, Vice President of Marketing and Products at Candelis. "By incorporating StreamVue's advanced streaming architecture with GE HealthCare's Invenia ABUS solutions, we can help healthcare organizations provide radiologists with efficient access to ABUS images while reducing the cost, complexity, and disruption often associated with traditional enterprise viewing platforms."

Built on the Candelis ImageGrid enterprise imaging architecture, StreamVue is designed to integrate with existing DICOM-compliant imaging environments, enabling healthcare organizations to preserve current technology investments while modernizing their imaging workflows. StreamVue is available as an on-premises hardware appliance, virtual machine, or cloud-hosted solution, allowing organizations to select a deployment model that aligns with their infrastructure and IT strategies.

"We're proud to collaborate with Candelis to support greater flexibility in how clinicians access and review Invenia ABUS exams," said Karley Yoder, CEO, Ultrasound Solutions, Advanced Imaging Solutions, GE HealthCare. "Together, we're helping breast imaging programs support remote review across a range of care settings."

The collaboration reflects Candelis' continued commitment to working with leading healthcare technology organizations to expand access to advanced imaging solutions and improve clinical workflow efficiency. Through GE HealthCare's distribution network, StreamVue will be made available to healthcare organizations seeking a flexible and responsive viewing solution for Invenia ABUS imaging.

About Candelis

Candelis develops enterprise imaging and healthcare IT solutions that help hospitals, imaging centers, and healthcare providers efficiently manage, view, archive, and share medical images across the enterprise. The company's ImageGrid platform delivers scalable PACS, vendor-neutral archive, diagnostic viewing, image exchange, and workflow solutions designed to improve clinical productivity and patient care.

Media Contact

Candelis Corporate Communications, Candelis, Inc., 1 949-852-1000, [email protected]

SOURCE Candelis, Inc.