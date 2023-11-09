Candice Rich Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Candice Rich accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Candice is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Birmingham, MI (Oakland County).

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candice Rich is an esteemed business professional with a respected name in the real estate industry where exceptional service and opulent living converge.

Her financial prowess sets her apart as a premier advisor from the most discerning clients, to clients just starting out with their first home.

She has a remarkable background as an owner of a thriving CPA firm. For over 22 years, Candice excelled as a certified accountant, establishing a reputation for unparalleled financial & tax expertise as well as having a distinguished background as a former VP of Finance for a large national nonprofit organization.

Transitioning seamlessly into the world of real estate, her proficiency in financial analysis and strategic insights sets her apart when it comes to understanding market values and trends in the areas that she services.

Candice possesses an intimate understanding of the unique needs of the luxury consumer. She is a Certified Luxury Property Specialist with Christie's International Real Estate; renowned for her integrity and utmost discretion, she has established herself as the go-to real estate advisor assisting professional athletes, affluent families, and top-tier investors buying or selling in some of the most coveted communities.

Servicing the Metro Detroit Tri-County area in some of the most affluent suburbs bestows her as a local expert; Candice resides, works, and invests in the City of Birmingham, MI. She has established many community ties through her ongoing participation in local charities, and events, and her support of the local businesses in the communities she services.

Candice is also a Relocation specialist, so her reach extends far beyond Michigan's borders. Working with executives and athletes relocating in and out of Michigan, her extensive network of trusted referral partners spans around the globe, enabling her to facilitate seamless transactions throughout the country.

Certified as a Negotiation Expert (CNE®), she has a proven track record of skillfully navigating complex negotiations, consistently ensuring her clients achieve the most favorable results.

In the world of real estate, her properties grace the pages of exclusive publications and online social media platforms, designed to attract qualified buyers both locally and globally.

For those seeking excellence, concierge-level service, and sophistication, Candice Rich is the epitome of a true real estate advisor.

Experience the difference.

Visit Candice Rich's Haute Residence Profile:

