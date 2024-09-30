Candid welcomes Lyle Matthew Kan, Interim President and CEO of Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy, to its Board of Trustees

A champion for social justice and advocate for marginalized communities, Lyle brings a wealth of knowledge that will help further Candid's mission.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candid proudly announces the appointment of Lyle Matthew Kan, Interim President and CEO of Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy (AAPIP), to its board of trustees. With his extensive experience in social justice philanthropy and leadership in multiple organizations, Lyle brings a wealth of knowledge that will further Candid's mission to connect people with the data and insights they need to drive positive change in the social sector.

Ann Mei Chang, CEO of Candid, shared her enthusiasm for Lyle's appointment: "Lyle's dedication to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion in philanthropy is truly inspiring. His work with AAPIP, alongside his leadership in racial and LGBTQ+ justice, will add invaluable perspectives to Candid's board. I look forward to the unique perspectives he will bring."

Lyle Matthew Kan (he/him) has spent his career championing social justice causes and advocating for marginalized communities. He has previously held leadership roles at CHANGE Philanthropy, Funders for LGBTQ Issues, and the Stonewall Community Foundation, where his leadership focused on strengthening philanthropy's response to pressing social issues. In addition, he has served as a strategic advisor to organizations like the Edward W. Hazen Foundation, the Philanthropic Initiative for Racial Equity, and the Queer Youth Fund at Liberty Hill Foundation.

Lyle is particularly well known for his expertise in analyzing trends, gaps, and opportunities in social justice grantmaking. His work, including widely recognized reports and infographics on Asian American/Pacific Islander, LGBTQ, and racial justice funding, has been pivotal in shaping the sector's understanding of these issues. He is also a co-creator of the Diversity Among Philanthropic Professionals (DAPP) Survey and Report.

Lyle shared his excitement in joining the Candid Board of Trustees by stating, "As an author, editor, researcher, or strategic advisor to more than 50 reports and infographics on trends, gaps, and opportunities related to Asian American, LGBTQ, and racial justice grantmaking, I have dedicated much of my career to getting foundations the information they need to be more effective and impactful. As someone with a long history with Candid, and deep appreciation for Candid's team and data efforts, I could not be more excited to join the Board of Trustees and further assist the social sector in gaining access to meaningful information needed to do good."

In addition to his leadership roles, Lyle is a trustee of the American LGBTQ+ Museum and serves on the advisory councils of CHANGE Philanthropy, the City University of New York (CUNY) LGBTQI Student Leadership Program, and OutVote. He holds a B.A. in Individualized Study from New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study and an M.Sc. in Political Sociology from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Lyle currently resides in New York City's East Village.

About Candid

Candid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar's tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center's tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

