Candid's 2023 Nonprofit Compensation Report finds female CEOs make 73 cents for each dollar male CEOs make

Reina Mukai, senior data services manager at Candid, said, "With the significant impact that 2020 had on nonprofit organizations, a thorough temperature-check of the sector's health in 2021 is crucial. This year's report presents the most exhaustive analysis of the nonprofit compensation landscape for fiscal year 2021."

The 2023 Nonprofit Compensation Report reflected that most of the trends observed in 2020 continued in 2021. These include:

The pay gap has been slowly declining overall, with female CEOs gaining 6 cents to the dollar since 2011. Still, the median compensation of female CEOs was lower than that of male CEOs at organizations of all sizes.

From 2011 to 2021, the percentage of female CEOs has grown in all budget groups; however, female representation declines as organization size increases.

Women represent the majority of CEOs at smaller organizations, but they represent less than one-third of CEOs at organizations in the largest budget band.

Median compensation for CEOs increased for all budget bands from 2020 to 2021, continuing to grow steadily over the last five years.

501(c)(3) organizations in the Northeast have higher median executive compensation compared to all other regions.

Science and technology research institutes have the highest overall median executive compensation, while religious institutions continue to have the lowest.

To learn more about Candid's 2023 Nonprofit Compensation Report and download a sample, please visit this webpage. To request a media copy of the report, contact [email protected].

