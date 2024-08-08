Candid's 2024 Nonprofit Compensation Report reveals steady executive pay growth, persistent gender pay gap, and regional disparities

"Candid's 2024 Nonprofit Compensation Report illuminates critical trends in executive pay through data from over 128,000 organizations, offering key insights and identifying ongoing challenges within the sector." — Reina Mukai, Senior Data Services Manager at Candid Post this

Steady growth in median CEO compensation. Median CEO compensation has risen steadily, reaching a new high of $132,077 in 2022, up from $118,541 in 2018.

in 2022, up from in 2018. Gender pay gap in CEO compensation across nonprofit budget sizes continues. Data from 2022 reveals that the gender pay gap in CEO compensation within the nonprofit sector persists, particularly in organizations with larger budgets. In nonprofits with budgets over $50 million , the median salary for male CEOs is $559,770 , while the median salary for female CEOs is $430 ,640—a difference of $129,130 . Female CEOs in this budget range now earn just 77 cents for every dollar earned by their male counterparts, a significant decline from 82 cents in 2012.

, the median salary for male CEOs is , while the median salary for female CEOs is ,640—a difference of . Female CEOs in this budget range now earn just for every dollar earned by their male counterparts, a significant decline from in 2012. Science and technology research institutes lead in executive pay. The report reveals that science and technology research institutes top the list with a median executive compensation of $199,965 in 2022. Health-related nonprofits also rank high, with median compensations of $198,390 for general health and $190,012 for medical research.

in 2022. Health-related nonprofits also rank high, with median compensations of for general health and for medical research. Northeast 501(c)(3) organizations lead in median executive pay across United States regions. The District of Columbia has the highest median executive compensation, followed by New York and Massachusetts .

regions. The has the highest median executive compensation, followed by and . Women CEOs are increasingly represented across nonprofits, but major gaps persist in larger organizations. Women continue to dominate leadership in smaller nonprofits, holding 58% of CEO positions in organizations with budgets of $250,000 or less and 61% in those between $250 - $500,000 . However, a significant gender gap persists in larger nonprofits, where women accounted for only 29% of CEOs in organizations with budgets exceeding $50 million .

Reina Mukai, senior data services manager at Candid, said, "Our 2024 Nonprofit Compensation Report illuminates critical trends in executive pay, revealing not just figures, but disparities within the sector. With data from over 128,000 organizations, Candid provides a detailed look into the evolving landscape of nonprofit executive compensation, offering key insights and identifying ongoing challenges within the sector."

