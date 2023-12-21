Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship returns to Downtown Frederick on December 26

This special open house celebrates Frederick's stunning architecture, local history, and the holiday season.

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship in Downtown Frederick makes its return to Downtown Frederick on the evening of December 26. This special open house celebrates Frederick's stunning architecture, local history, and the holiday season. As the sun begins to set, visitors can enter many of Frederick's famous clustered spire churches. At ten sites, guests will be welcomed with special programs, angelic choirs, and nativity scenes from 4PM-9PM.

During the self-guided tour, visitors experience three centuries of American architecture and history. The program has grown over the years, and today visitors enjoy tours, interpretations, and music performed by vocalists, piano, organ, or instrumentalists - with some sites offering complimentary coffee and hot chocolate. Congregation members act as hosts to greet visitors and answer questions about the history of the churches. The tour is traditionally held the first weekday after Christmas.

The Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship is made possible through the generous support of Brewer's Alley, Everedy Square & Shab Row, Roy Rogers, and Plamondon Hospitality Partners in partnership with Visit Frederick.

