Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship Returns to Downtown Frederick on December 26

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, December 26, the 38th Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Houses of Worship will welcome visitors back for a warm and inviting evening. From 3 PM to 8 PM, visitors can step inside several of Frederick's well-known churches and discover three centuries of local history, holiday traditions, and beautiful architecture. This event is hosted by Visit Frederick, Frederick County's destination marketing organization.

During this self-guided tour, visitors will find special programs occurring for the holiday season. Listen to choirs singing in candlelit halls, enjoy live music on piano or organ, and learn about the unique stories behind each site. Some locations will offer free coffee and hot chocolate. Knowledgeable congregation members and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and share their church's history.

A long-standing holiday tradition, the Candlelight Tour is held on the first weekday after Christmas. The event continues to grow each year, providing visitors with a peaceful and informative way to enjoy the season and experience Frederick's treasured 50 block historic district.

This year's tour is made possible by the support of Brewer's Alley, Everedy Square & Shab Row, Roy Rogers, Bentztown, and Plamondon Hospitality Partners, in partnership with Visit Frederick.

