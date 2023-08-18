CanDo Adds The Zest Flavor Yet: Introducing the New Yuzu Lemon Bar

Bursting with fresh flavors and unparalleled zest, this new delicacy is already tantalizing taste buds and redefining the snacking experience everywhere. Tweet this

Crafted with Premium Ingredients

The Yuzu Lemon bar is the result of months of dedication and passion for prioritizing great tasting products. We have meticulously sourced the finest, natural ingredients to ensure each bite is a perfect blend of delectable sweetness and the invigorating tang of Japanese Yuzu combined with Meyer lemon.

Discover the Yuzu Lemon Difference

What sets our Yuzu Lemon bar apart is the exotic touch of yuzu, a rare Japanese citrus fruit. Its unique flavor profile, a harmonious fusion of mandarin orange and lemon, offers a refreshing twist that will captivate adventure-seeking foodies alike.

Elevate Your Culinary Experience

Be it as a delightful midday treat, a heavenly after-dinner dessert, or a snack to fuel any adventure – the Yuzu Lemon bar promises to elevate your snacking experience to new heights. If you're a tea enthusiast who craves the extraordinary, the Yuzu Lemon bar is your invitation to create a magic morning. Alternatively, complement it with sparkling water in exchange for a lemon wedge, or with a coffee to add a nice contrast to the sweet tart. Indulge yourself, savor the moment, and embark on a journey where your favorite drinks and yuzu lemon unite.

Gluten-Free, All-Natural and Plant-Based

As part of our commitment to inclusivity, the Yuzu Lemon bar is gluten-free and plant-based, making it accessible to individuals with various dietary preferences. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to savor the extraordinary flavors of our Yuzu Lemon bar.

Availability and Ordering Information

The Yuzu Lemon bar will be launching August 18th, 2023 on our website at www.tastecando.com. Don't miss out on experiencing this unforgettable treat.

About CanDo

CanDo is a line of low-sugar, low-carb protein bars combining premium nutrition, unrivaled taste, and a crave-worthy krispy crunch. Founder Adam Bremen was born with Cerebral Palsy and has used an electric wheelchair for mobility his entire life. CanDo is a result of Bremen's weight-loss journey, after discovering and adopting the keto lifestyle, and the search for a delicious, on-the-go snack he couldn't find on the market.

