Canela Media and Marca Unite through a Strategic Commercial Agreement to Dominate How Brands Reach U.S. Hispanic Sports Fans

According to latest 2023 Comscore rankings, Marca stands as the preeminent Spanish-language sports site in the USA, reaching U.S. Hispanics with 16 million uniques, over 10x the reach of competitors such as Telemundo Deportes, ESPN Deportes and TelevisaUnivision's TUDN. This strategic partnership unlocks an unparalleled ad inventory, advertorial opportunities, and scale for advertisers to access an engaged and expansive audience of sports fanatics.

As the U.S. enters a pivotal year for sports with one the biggest and globally recognized soccer events in the Summer of 2024, Canela Media's advertisers will enjoy premium coverage that will keep soccer fans informed and engaged. In addition, Canela Media will offer brand partners a rich and immersive experience for Latino sports fans with unrivaled access to athletes, teams and events, 24/7, with over 500 daily content pieces, including daily news, exclusive interviews, live play by plays, pre and post-game analysis and more. The commercial inventory will also include the latest sports news, videos, and scores, as well as everything U.S. Hispanic fans need to know about La Liga, NFL, NBA, Boxing, MLB and beyond, delivering the most comprehensive sports experience for U.S. Hispanics.

Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Founder and CEO of Canela Media, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Joining forces with Marca signifies a transformative leap for Canela Media in providing unmatched scale and sports content for our brand partners. This partnership cements Canela Media's standing as the go-to destination for brands to connect with Latino sports fans, offering advertisers a robust array of ad and content solutions, along with the reach and scale to connect with millions of engaged U.S. Hispanics."

Marco Pompignoli, President of Unidad Editorial, shares the excitement, stating, "This collaboration is an important step towards reinforcing Marca and Unidad Editorial's brand positioning and developing advertising opportunities in the U.S. market through the expertise and recognized capabilities of Canela Media."

Canela Media is now the exclusive premium partner for Marca's advertising inventory for all activations direct and programmatic, providing brands with access to prime advertising placements and granting Canela Media the ability to offer a competitive advantage and an exclusive opportunity to engage with U.S. Hispanics.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Media offers a unique blend of music programming through Canela Music featuring emerging and established Latino artists, Spanish-language Children's content through Canela Kids and sports programming through Canela Deportes.

As part of Canela Media's proprietary data solution offering, Canela Connect is centered on an OTT first approach that helps identify U.S. Hispanic audiences in English and Spanish language OTT platforms providing unprecedented OTT scale for advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanics. Moreover, Canela Media's large scale in premium Spanish-language sites, combined with the company's proprietary data, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream Hispanics across the U.S. and Latin America.

About Unidad Editorial and Marca

Unidad Editorial is a premier Spanish multimedia Group of influential newspapers such as 'El Mundo', 'Expansión', and MARCA, as well as many other magazines, digital media outlets, social media and radio. Unidad Editorial has expanded its leadership and international influence with a global vision of independent and plural journalism, based on rigorous, quality information and the strength of its brands.

Marca is a leading international sports brand, delivering top-tier sports news, analysis, and insights. With a focus on soccer and a commitment to comprehensive sports journalism, Marca reaches millions of fans worldwide, offering up-to-the-minute updates and exclusive content.

