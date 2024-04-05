Canela Media Announces Hyundai's Return as Presenting Sponsor for Season 3 of 'Secretos de Villanas'

Canela Media plays a crucial role as a strategic partner in amplifying Hyundai's dedication to innovation and adventure alongside the talented cast. Post this

This two-part custom content promises to captivate audiences with the first part launching in March with the reveal of the new Villana and the second part closer to series premier in the Fall as both Aylín and Catherine embark on the trip of a lifetime together. Both branded content videos will feature exclusive moments for Canela.TV's audience brought to them exclusively by Hyundai.

"We're excited to extend our sponsorship of 'Secretos de Villanas' and authentically engage with the U.S. Hispanic market," said Erik Thomas, director of experiential marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "Canela Media plays a crucial role as a strategic partner in amplifying Hyundai's dedication to innovation and adventure alongside the talented cast. This year's branded content, featuring Aylin Mujica introducing the newest Villana, Catherine Siachoque, promises to captivate Canela.TV's audience, and we're thrilled to share this announcement with viewers."

"This year's partnership with Hyundai builds on the success of past seasons, bringing new dimensions and exclusive content to the beloved series through Hyundai's commitment to Canela.TV and engaging with U.S. Hispanic consumers," said Oswald Méndez, CMO of Canela Media. "Connecting brands with U.S. Hispanic audiences in authentic and relevant ways is core to our purpose which is why our ongoing partnership with Hyundai is so meaningful."

Catherine Siachoque, will join the cast lineup of iconic Latina actresses including Laura Zapata, Gaby Spanic, Cynthia Klitbo, Sabine Moussier and Aylin Mujica, promising a season filled with drama, glamour, and unforgettable moments.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading technology driven media company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service Canela.TV, enriching the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to culturally relevant content both on VOD and Live Channels, which includes a unique blend of music programming through Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News and a robust library of Novelas and Classic Mexican Films.

As part of Canela Media's proprietary data solution offering, Canela Audience Solutions is centered on an OTT first approach that helps identify U.S. Hispanic audiences in English and Spanish language OTT platforms providing unprecedented OTT scale for advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanics. Moreover, Canela Media's large scale in premium Spanish-language sites, combined with the company's proprietary data, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream Hispanics.

For more information, please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Fugel, Canela Media, 8453000633, [email protected], www.canelamedia.com

SOURCE Canela Media