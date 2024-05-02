Canela Media Announces New Partnerships, Data Product, Content and Advertising Solutions at IAB NewFronts

Company announces new and exclusive partnerships, launch of Canela Audience Solutions, relaunch of CANELA.TV's app, new ad solutions and content

NEW YORK , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation Hispanic multicultural media company, announced its plans for the coming year at the 2024 IAB NewFronts underscoring its commitment to investing in technology, data solutions, and content to engage and entertain Hispanic audiences in the U.S. and Latin America. As the company celebrates its five-year anniversary, it highlighted growth and scale milestones, new and exclusive partnerships, the launch of Canela Audience Solutions, relaunch of CANELA.TV's app with a new user experience, breakthrough ad solutions, and exciting new content for brands looking to reach Hispanic viewers.

"In five years, Canela has grown to become a complete ecosystem for brands that want to reach U.S. Hispanic audiences," said Oswald Méndez, Chief Marketing Officer, Canela Media. "We are currently able to reach 45 million monthly unique viewers, which is 65% of U.S. Hispanics, and we are well on our way to achieving a new milestone of 55 million monthly uniques across Canela Media by the end of 2024. With our unprecedented reach and scale, Canela Media is a must-have for any audience strategy aimed at reaching and connecting with U.S. Hispanics."

Canela Audience Solutions

Canela Audience Solutions has unprecedented scale, reaching 76M unique devices. Our exclusive and unique proprietary OTT-first, determinist data product is like no other in the market, providing an unmatched accuracy in identifying Hispanics in both English and Spanish language content.

"Canela's Audience Solutions sets us apart by delivering advanced audience targeting with more scale, more accuracy and ultimately, more precision," added Matt Montemayor, Senior Vice President of Sales West and Central Regions.

Canela Media announced an exclusive partnership with WBD Conexión Latina, to reach Bilingual U.S. Hispanic audiences, a large population that represents nearly two-thirds of U.S. Hispanic adults. By providing access to premium content across the vast portfolio of WBD genres, advertisers can connect with more high-value U.S. Hispanic bilingual audiences. Additionally, the combined reach of Canela Deportes, with exclusive partners MARCA and FutbolSites, makes Canela Media the undisputed leader in Spanish-language digital sports coverage.

As a result of these exclusive partnerships, Canela Media provides meaningful and unique access to incremental Latino audiences.

New Canela.TV App

Canela will launch a new and improved user experience for Canela.TV through a new version of its app this summer. These new features will translate to increased audience engagement and retention. Canela's new app will also enable new and innovative ad formats such as:

Virtual Product Placement - brands will now have the ability to be virtually integrated into Canela's original content.

AI Powered Contextual Advertising - Canela Media will be the first streaming media company in the U.S. to use AI powered contextual advertising. Understanding the emotional context of a scene allows advertisers to strategically place their ads, increasing their effectiveness.

Canela Rewards - this new program will create deeper engagement by providing our users with ways to accumulate points through their viewership and brand interactions in exchange for rewards.

Content

Canela Media's robust content library includes over 35,000 hours of content across five verticals; Canela Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela News and Canela Deportes.

New content across each vertical will be available in 2024 including:

Mexican Classics - Canela has acquired over 100 Mexican Classic films that will be restored and remastered, guaranteeing their longevity for generations to come. Many of these titles will be available in the U.S for the first time on Canela.TV.

Café Con Canela - this new lifestyle show, premiering this Summer, hosted by well-known Latina celebrities and influencers will include segments from some familiar faces from Canela.TV originals.

Canela News - Canela's daily newscast will expand with new correspondents from across the country in addition to a new lead anchor. Additionally, new segments and regular specials will delve deeper into topics that matter most to our community.

'Secretos de Villanas' will return for a third season this fall with a new villana - Catherine Siachoque.

Canela Deportes - In May, Canela will host an exclusive event with soccer legend Lionel Messi , in partnership with MARCA. The one-of-a-kind opportunity and rare interview special with Lionel Messi will only be available on Canela.TV

"At Canela, we remain committed to investing in partnerships and technology that deliver innovative solutions to advertisers, while at the same time providing authentic content to Hispanic audiences," added Andrés Rincón, Senior Vice President of Sales East Region. "We are creating fresh, fun content for our audiences to enjoy across every device and platform for free. We are only getting started and the future is bright!"

The announcements were made by Canela Media's executives Oswald Méndez, Chief Marketing Officer, Andrés Rincón, Senior Vice President of Sales East Region, and Matt Montemayor, Senior Vice President of Sales West and Central Regions, and Samantha Huggins, Director of Enterprise Accounts.

