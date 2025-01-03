Canela Media Appoints Philippe Guelton as Global President

I am delighted to join Canela Media and look forward to collaborating with Co-Founders Isabel Rafferty Zavala and Michael Rafferty to build on the company's success and amplify its impact Post this

"I am thrilled to share the exciting news that as part of our growth strategy, we have brought on board Philippe Guelton as Global President to help lead us into this next chapter. Philippe will oversee global sales, marketing, HR, ad operations, and customer success. Based in our New York office," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Co-Founder and CEO of Canela Media. "As the former leader of Crackle, Philippe brings a wealth of experience in the streaming space, and I'm confident he will play an instrumental role in leading Canela Media's growth in this next phase."

Philippe Guelton brings over 25 years' experience in the media and entertainment space to Canela Media. Prior to his role at Canela Media, he was President at Crackle and CRO at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. In that role he oversaw the Crackle streaming platform as well as Crackle CONNEX, the company's advertising sales arm in charge of monetizing owned and operated AVOD, FAST and Branded Entertainment.

"I am delighted to join Canela Media and look forward to collaborating with Co-Founders Isabel Rafferty Zavala and Michael Rafferty to build on the company's success and amplify its impact," commented Guelton. "The economic impact of the U.S. Hispanic population cannot be ignored and it shapes every facet of our society as well as the meaningful impact of streaming as an entertainment destination for Latinos in the U.S. and Latin America. I'm excited to contribute to Canela Media's mission of delivering culturally resonant and relevant content coupled with innovation across our data and product offering."

Guelton was formerly the Chief Executive Officer at SheKnows Media (now She Media) where he grew the mission-driven company to a total reach of 70 million monthly unique visitors and over 300+ million social media fans. He led the company through its sale to Penske Media Corporation in 2018.

Previously, Mr Guelton was the President of Thrillist Media Group, Chief Operating Officer at Hachette Filipacchi Media U.S., and Chief Executive Officer of Japanese media company Fujingaho (now part of Hearst).

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading technology-driven media company that offers a comprehensive ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences. Its free streaming platform, Canela.TV, provides U.S. Latinos with culturally relevant content on-demand (VOD) and its Live Channels, including a unique mix of programming through Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, and an extensive library of Novelas and classic Mexican films.

Canela Media's proprietary data solution, Canela Audience Solutions, adopts an OTT-first approach to identify U.S. Hispanic audiences on English- and Spanish-language OTT platforms, delivering unmatched scale for advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanics. In addition, Canela Media's extensive reach across premium OTT partners and Spanish-language sites, coupled with its proprietary data, allows for significant reach and scale through meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream Hispanic audience.

