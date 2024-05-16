Canela Media Signs Exclusive Agreement with Warner Brothers Discovery Conexión Latina to Reach Bilingual U.S. Hispanic Audiences

We are excited about our strategic partnership with Canela Media to further connect advertisers with this high value audience. Post this

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, a collaboration that allows us to offer our advertisers unparalleled access to premium content to reach bilingual audiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering targeted advertising solutions that resonate deeply with diverse audiences, empowering brands to connect effectively in today's multicultural landscape," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Founder & CEO of Canela Media. "

"At WBD US Hispanic, we believe in the power of 'more.' That's why we created WBD Conexión Latina, to offer brands the opportunity to connect with U.S. bilingual Hispanic audiences through our vast portfolio of brands. We are excited about our strategic partnership with Canela Media to further connect advertisers with this high value audience," said David Tardio, VP Advertising Sales at Warner Brothers Discovery.

The exclusive partnership with WBD Conexión Latina complements the existing opportunities for advertisers to connect with valuable U.S. Hispanic audiences via Canela Media's already impressive owned & operated OTT platforms such as Canela.TV and exclusive partnerships with MARCA and FutbolSites, as well as premium CTV inventory access through our MVPD partners. Canela Media's standalone app, Canela.TV, offers diverse and engaging content across our Originals, Sports, News, Music, and Family-friendly content on VOD, over 90 live channels and more than 70 FAST channels.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading technology driven media company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service Canela.TV, enriching the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to culturally relevant content both on VOD and Live Channels, which includes a unique blend of music programming through Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News and a robust library of Novelas and Classic Mexican Films.

As part of Canela Media's proprietary data solution offering, Canela Audience Solutions is centered on an OTT first approach that helps identify U.S. Hispanic audiences in English and Spanish language OTT platforms providing unprecedented OTT scale for advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanics. Moreover, Canela Media's large scale in premium Spanish-language sites, combined with the company's proprietary data, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream Hispanics.

For more information, please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com

About Warner Brothers Discovery U.S. Hispanic:

Warner Brothers Discovery U.S. Hispanic is comprised of Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, CNN en Español and Hogar de HGTV. Discovery en Español connects Spanish-speaking viewers in the U.S. to the world and all its wonder and possibilities. Discovery Familia draws audiences into the unique lives of extraordinary, authentic, captivating characters. With diverse and fascinating characters, Hogar de HGTV inspires audiences to create and bring their personal vision of home and food to life. Fans of the networks can also enjoy their offerings with livestreaming and on-demand content via the "GO" TV Everywhere apps: Discovery en Español on Android and iOS; Discovery Familia on Android and iOS; and Roku and Fire TV. For more information, follow the networks on Facebook @discoveryenespanol, @discoveryfamilia and @hogarhgtv; and on Instagram @discoveryenespanol, @discovery.familia and @hogarhgtv.

