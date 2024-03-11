Canela Media Taps Brad Dancer as EVP of Research and Insights

"Brad will drive our research and data strategies forward," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Founder & CEO of Canela Media. "His strategic vision, leadership, and ability for turning complex data into actionable insights, will allow us to provide our clients more effective and innovative data solutions." Post this

"Brad brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly elevate our company and drive our research and data strategies forward," commented Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Founder & CEO of Canela Media. "His strategic vision and leadership, coupled with his ability for turning complex data into actionable insights, will be invaluable as we navigate an increasingly competitive media landscape and allow us to provide our clients with more effective and innovative data solutions."

"I am thrilled to become part of Canela Media as the company reaches its five-year anniversary, a major milestone having achieved such significant growth in such a short amount of time," said Dancer. "Isabel and the team at Canela Media have created an amazing product with a scalable and meaningful audience and set the stage for continued success. I'm eager to leverage my expertise in insights, data and strategy to propel this company even further on its growth trajectory."

During his tenure at WWE, Brad spearheaded initiatives that resulted in significant improvements across the board, including a remarkable increase in customer lifetime value and record sponsorship revenue. At National Geographic Partners, Brad oversaw content and data strategy leading to peak viewership performance in TV & Streaming, innovative advertising integrations with partners and a complete re-architecture of the data ecosystem.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Media offers a unique blend of music programming through Canela Music featuring emerging and established Latino artists, Spanish-language Children's content through Canela Kids and sports programming through Canela Deportes.

As part of Canela Media's proprietary data solution offering, Canela Connect is centered on an OTT first approach that helps identify U.S. Hispanic audiences in English and Spanish language OTT platforms providing unprecedented OTT scale for advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanics. Moreover, Canela Media's large scale in premium Spanish-language sites, combined with the company's proprietary data, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream Hispanics across the U.S. and Latin America.

