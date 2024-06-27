Canela Media Unveils Exciting 'Verano de Gloria' Lineup as Part of Canela.TV's Summer Tentpole

We are covering everything that matters to Latino sports fans through our 'Verano de Gloria' tentpole with our exclusive digital partners and our original productions making Canela Media the destination for all Latino sports fans. Post this

'Verano de Gloria,' Canela Media's Summer sports coverage, will include all the most anticipated events of the Summer including EURO 2024, CONMEBOL Copa América and the 2024 Summer Olympics. Featured programming includes:

The GOAT Through the Eyes of Soccer Legends - Luis Omar Tapia , one of the most beloved and most legendary sportscasters in Spanish-language sports media, will embark on a journey to interview four soccer legends who were either Messi's teammates or rivals or legends of the sports who played in the same position as him. The show will cover topics from the featured legends' memories of Copa América, EUROs and the Olympics to their views on the soccer legend, his impact on the game and Copa América predictions.

, one of the most beloved and most legendary sportscasters in Spanish-language sports media, will embark on a journey to interview four soccer legends who were either Messi's teammates or rivals or legends of the sports who played in the same position as him. The show will cover topics from the featured legends' memories of Copa América, EUROs and the Olympics to their views on the soccer legend, his impact on the game and Copa América predictions. The Insider: Copa América Edition - In partnership with FutbolSites, Canela Media will follow the Argentina national team closely as the team trains, prepares for each Copa América game with the goal of winning it in consecutive editions in what we'll likely be Messi's last Copa América and other Argentina legends such as Angel Di Maria .

national team closely as the team trains, prepares for each Copa América game with the goal of winning it in consecutive editions in what we'll likely be Messi's last Copa América and other legends such as . 100% Fútbol's Copa América Coverage - A show created for the new generation of soccer fans that will cover and analyze the games and latest news from this tournament.

Idioma Fútbol's Copa América Coverage - A show in which three experts meet to talk the soccer language, three nations with unique perspectives, analyzing and debating the latest news of Copa América in a real clash of opinions.

El Score - Special edition El Score will cover all the news and events around the 2024 Summer Olympics.

'Verano de Gloria' has attracted an impressive lineup of sponsors, underscoring the event's significance and wide-reaching appeal. Lowe's, Hyundai and Michelob ULTRA have all partnered with Canela Media to support this extensive summer sports coverage.

