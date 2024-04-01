Canela.TV Brings The First Three Seasons of the Epic Historical Drama Series 'The Chosen' to U.S. Hispanic Audiences in Spanish

The Series About the Life of Jesus, Written, Directed and Produced by Dallas Jenkins, Went from Crowd-Funding to a Global Phenomenon and it's now on Canela.TV
NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canela Media, a leading technology and innovation Hispanic multicultural media company, is excited to announce that the first three seasons of the groundbreaking historical drama series 'The Chosen' are available on Canela.TV for the U.S. Hispanic audience to enjoy in Spanish. Based on the life of Jesus as seen through the eyes of those who knew him and set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the series shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus' life and teachings.
"In only a few short years, 'The Chosen' has become a global phenomenon, one we are proud to bring to U.S. Hispanic audiences on Canela.TV, free and in Spanish. The amazing storytelling about Jesus' inspiring life combined with the stunning production will take Canela.TV viewers on an epic journey through this breathtaking series," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, Founder & CEO of Canela Media.
One of the most-watched shows in the world, 'The Chosen' has reached over 200 million fans, generated over 770 million episode views and garnered more than 12 million social media followers, consistently capturing the love and attention of viewers. This captivating story was independently written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins and stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew and George H. Xanthis as John. With 8 episodes per season, this is the perfect series to start watching this spring.
Canela.TV, a free streaming service has a wide variety of content in Spanish for the whole family. Viewers can enjoy the best content, including movies, series, documentaries, and live TV channels.
About Canela Media
Canela Media is a leading technology-driven media company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service Canela.TV, enriching the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to culturally relevant content both on VOD and Live Channels, which includes a unique blend of programming through Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News and a robust library of Novelas and Classic Mexican Films.
As part of Canela Media's proprietary data solution offering, Canela Audience Solutions is centered on an OTT first approach that helps identify U.S. Hispanic audiences in English and Spanish language OTT platforms providing unprecedented OTT scale for advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanics. Moreover, Canela Media's large scale reach in premium Spanish-language sites, combined with the company's proprietary data, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream Hispanics.
For more information, please visit CanelaMedia.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Fugel, Canela Media, 8453000633, [email protected], https://canelamedia.com/
SOURCE Canela Media
Share this article