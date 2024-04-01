Canela.TV Brings The First Three Seasons of the Epic Historical Drama Series 'The Chosen' to U.S. Hispanic Audiences in Spanish

In only a few short years, 'The Chosen' has become a global phenomenon, one we are proud to bring to U.S. Hispanic audiences on Canela.TV, free and in Spanish. Post this

One of the most-watched shows in the world, 'The Chosen' has reached over 200 million fans, generated over 770 million episode views and garnered more than 12 million social media followers, consistently capturing the love and attention of viewers. This captivating story was independently written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins and stars Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew and George H. Xanthis as John. With 8 episodes per season, this is the perfect series to start watching this spring.

Canela.TV, a free streaming service has a wide variety of content in Spanish for the whole family. Viewers can enjoy the best content, including movies, series, documentaries, and live TV channels.

