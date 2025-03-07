Canela.TV Celebrates International Women's Month With Special Programming

At Canela.TV, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire, educate, and empower. During International Women's Month, we want to offer our audience content that celebrates the diversity, achievements, and impact of women across all areas of society Post this

"At Canela.TV, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire, educate, and empower. During International Women's Month, we want to offer our audience content that celebrates the diversity, achievements, and impact of women across all areas of society," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO and co-founder of Canela.TV. "I am especially proud to continue sharing the stories of trailblazing Latinas in our original series, SúperEllas."

A Celebration of Women in Culture, Entertainment, and Sports

As part of this initiative, starting March 6, Canela Kids will premiere new episodes of SúperEllas, an educational animated series following two best friends on a colorful journey showcasing the achievements of various Latinas in their respective fields. In the latest adventures, protagonists Nelly and Lucía introduce a new element—magical bracelets that light up to reveal key lessons about the stories of iconic figures such as actress Sofía Vergara, award-winning journalist and author María Elena Salinas, fashion designer Carolina Herrera, and golfer Lizette Salas. These episodes aim to inspire a new generation and instill a sense of pride in young viewers.

For telenovela lovers, Canela.TV will feature the Mujeres Inolvidables collection, which includes iconic titles such as 'Mirada de Mujer', 'Eva Luna', and 'La Mujer de Judas', starring Blanca Soto, Angélica Aragón, Chantal Baudaux, and more. These stories break societal norms and follow strong female leads carving their own paths. Additionally, the Turkish novela selection will feature El Secreto de Feriha and ¿Qué Culpa Tiene Fatmagül?, which showcase the resilience and determination of their female protagonists.

Cinema will also take center stage in this celebration with the Divas del Cine de Oro film selection, featuring legendary actresses such as María Félix, Silvia Pinal, Dolores del Río, and Angélica María. The lineup includes classics like La Devoradora, La Mujer de Oro, 'La Selva de Fuego', and 'Muchachas que Trabajan', offering diverse portrayals of women throughout Mexican cinema history.

In music, Canela Music will pay tribute to influential female artists with content such as 'Íconos', which highlights the greatest hits of Mexican singer Yuri, and Ídolos, where Albita Rodríguez reflects on key moments of her career, blending traditional Cuban rhythms with contemporary sounds that have defined her legacy in Latin music. The platform will also showcase the best music videos from artists like Danna in The Mix and Thalía in 'Beats & Bits'.

Canela Deportes will celebrate women in sports with content such as FutFem, a show dedicated to women's soccer, featuring tournament analyses and interviews with the stars redefining the game, including Mexican footballer Nicki Hernández. Additionally, 'One Championship', the world's largest martial arts organization—home to MMA, Muay Thai, and other disciplines—will present fights and interviews with fighters such as Stamp Fairtex and Jackie Buntan.

Canela.TV celebrates and highlights powerful and inspiring women who are making a mark in journalism, entertainment, music, and sports, reaffirming its commitment to creating original content. The leading streaming service features daily original programming such as Canela News with María Alejandra Requena, 'Café con Canela' with Luz Blanchet, Natalia Valenzuela, and Suly Castillo, '100% Fútbol' with Ivonne Almaraz, and Idioma Fútbol with Ana Navarrete, providing reliable information, current topics, life advice, and top entertainment with today's biggest stars.

Additionally, Canela.TV continues producing original content that amplifies female voices, including the successful Secretos franchise, with reality series Secretos de Villanas and Secretos de las Indomables. The platform also features original films co-produced by Canela.TV and Cinelatino that showcase celebrated women in entertainment, such as Cazadoras de Millonarios starring Alicia Machado, Sherlyn, Veronica Montes and Isabel Burr, 'Mi Perfecto Ex' with Marjorie de Sousa and Julia Gama, Por Amor al Money featuring Alejandra Espinoza, and Amor a Fuego Lento starring Danna García. The original docuseries Mi Vida spotlights renowned figures like Kate del Castillo and Ludwika Paleta as they share their inspiring journeys and experiences, further reinforcing Canela.TV's commitment to stories that continue to motivate future generations.

Celebrate International Women's Month with Canela.TV. All content will be available for free on Canela.TV, accessible from any mobile device, tablet, Smart TV, or computer. Download the app, sign up, and watch for free!

About Canela.TV

Canela Media is a technology-driven media company offering a comprehensive ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences, starting with its free streaming service, Canela.TV. This platform enriches the new generation of Latinos in the U.S. with free access to culturally relevant content, including both VOD (video-on-demand) and Live Channels. Canela.TV provides a unique mix of programming across Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, and an extensive library of classic Mexican films and telenovelas.

As part of Canela Media's proprietary data solutions, Canela Audience Solutions focuses on an OTT (over-the-top) approach to identifying U.S. Hispanic audiences across both English and Spanish-language OTT platforms, delivering unparalleled OTT scale for advertisers. Canela Media's extensive reach—through partnerships with premium OTT distributors and Spanish-language websites—combined with its proprietary data, ensures wide audience access while fostering meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new Hispanic audience.

