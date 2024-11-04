Canela.TV Expands Presence with New FAST Channels on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. and Mexico

Samsung TV Plus viewers have enjoyed Canela.TV content and will now have access to additional FAST channels available at their fingertips Post this

Novelas Turcas (channel 3905) – A premier television channel showcasing the best telenovelas produced in Turkey featuring epic dramas, beautiful cinematography and exciting stores, such as 'Volver a Amar', 'El amor Frente al Poder', and 'La Familia de Mi Esposo'.

Que Culpa Tiene Fatmagul (channel 3907) – A 24-hour channel dedicated entirely to one of the most beloved telenovelas in the United States, 'Que Culpa Tiene Fatmagul?', will allow fans to experience the entire story on a single channel.

In addition to previously available channels in Mexico (Clasicos, channel 2667 and Cinema, channel 2697, two additional channels are now available for Samsung TV Plus viewers:

Canela.TV (channel 2117) – Offering a curated selection of the best Canela.TV originals, like 'Secretos de Villanas', Ponle Canela and 'Narco Impacto,' popular telenovelas, as well as Hollywood and Mexican films, this channel brings a diverse array of entertainment to Mexican audiences.

Novelas Turcas – El Secreto de Feriha (channel 2096)– This dedicated channel will bring the full story of the most captivating novelas produced in Turkey, 'El Secreto de Feriha', to viewers across Mexico.

"Samsung TV Plus viewers have enjoyed Canela.TV content and will now have access to additional FAST channels available at their fingertips," said Isabel Rafferty, CEO & Co-Founder of Canela Media. "We will continue to create more content to keep audiences entertained and bring cultural experiences to Hispanic families in the U.S. and Latin America. We are thrilled to continue a successful partnership with Samsung."

In addition to these new channels, Samsung Smart TV owners can also access a comprehensive collection of Spanish-language movies and series through the Canela.TV app. The app offers both on-demand (VOD) and linear FAST channels, seamlessly integrated into Samsung's Smart TV platform. Users can enjoy 27 global and local channels, all available without an active subscription or the need for an additional satellite (DTH) connection, providing free, ad-supported content across a variety of genres.

For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/

About Canela Media

About Canela Media: Canela Media is a leading technology driven media company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service Canela.TV, enriching the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to culturally relevant content both on VOD and Live Channels, which includes a unique blend of programming through Originals, Canela Music, Canela Kids, Canela Deportes, Canela News, and a robust library of Novelas and Classic Mexican Films.

As part of Canela Media's proprietary data solution offering, Canela Audience Solutions is centered on an OTT first approach that helps identify U.S. Hispanic audiences in English and Spanish language OTT platforms providing unprecedented OTT scale for advertisers to reach U.S. Hispanics. Moreover, Canela Media's large scale in premium Spanish-language sites, combined with the company's proprietary data, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream Hispanics.

For more information, please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com

