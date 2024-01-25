CanGrow Crop Solutions Secures Exclusive Distribution Rights for Biodyne Environoc ® Technology in Canada

Attaining CFIA approvals is a significant milestone for us. Biodyne's Environoc ® technology, empowered by a consortium of microbes, enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of our microbial products. Post this

Ray McDonald, Owner & President of CanGrow Crop Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are pleased to have partnered with Biodyne USA in the development and formulation of our microbial family of products. Attaining CFIA approvals is a significant milestone for us. Biodyne's Environoc ® technology, empowered by a consortium of microbes, enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of our microbial products in optimizing the rhizosphere with better biology. This aligns seamlessly with our commitment to science-based solutions and reinforces our tagline 'Science. Solutions. Success.'"

Biodyne-USA's Chief Technology Officer, Garth Farley, echoed McDonald's sentiment: "CanGrow Crop Solutions' exceptional reputation and extensive reach make them the perfect partner for us to expand our presence in the Canadian market. We are confident that their expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction align perfectly with our mission to provide innovative, reliable, and sustainable crop nutrition solutions."

With this exclusive distributorship, CanGrow Crop Solutions solidifies its position as a premier destination for growers, offering a comprehensive range of products and programs to meet the diverse needs of farmers across Canada.

About CanGrow Crop Solutions

CanGrow Crop Solutions is a family-owned manufacturer providing market-leading fluid solutions to growers for over 40 years. Our product line comprises fluid nutritional and biostimulant products, including custom-formulated starters, side-dress, foliar nutrients, and several industry-leading biostimulants. We have a long, successful history of innovating, adapting, and manufacturing fluid solutions to maximize plant potential and soil performance. Our team combines an in-depth understanding of crop physiology, excellent problem-solving skills, and on-farm experience to deliver science-based solutions that produce higher-yielding seasons and crops of superior quality.

About Biodyne

For over 30 years, Biodyne has provided proprietary microbial solutions for bioremediation, manufacturing, waste management, and agricultural industries. Through scientific discovery, Biodyne harnesses the power of microbiology to provide novel technologies that provide successful solutions to complex environmental problems. Built on science, data, and innovation, Biodyne continues to push the boundaries of microbiology to revolutionize industries and set new benchmarks for excellence. The company is dedicated to providing economical solutions, solving challenging environmental problems, shaping industries, and promoting profitability.

Media Contact

Garth Farley, Biodyne, 1 (888) 970-0955, garthf@biodyne-usa.com, www.biodyne-usa.com

Mohammad Rahbari, Can Grow Crop Solutions, 1 519-847-5748, [email protected], https://cangrow.com/

SOURCE Biodyne