CANiK Academy in Turkey Shoots for Total Concrete Protection with PENETRON ADMIX

PENETRON ADMIX is an integral waterproofing solution, which provides low permeability, low shrinkage, and microcrack self-healing capabilities. It's an effective and proven way to protect exposed concrete structures in virtually any environment. Post this

Originally an aerospace defense company, CANiK has become a well-known manufacturer of pistols, heavy machine guns, and medium-caliber cannons. The company is headquartered in Çekmeköy. The CANiK Academy is an international training academy and research center. The new 20,000 m2 facility features indoor and outdoor shooting ranges, a seminar hall for 300 people, training classrooms, athletic performance training gym, and shooting performance analysis laboratory.

"Due to the construction site's high groundwater levels, the project engineers at Nebil Project Engineering specified a resilient concrete waterproofing solution for the new buildings," explains Haluk Taylan, Director of Penekim (Penekim Yapı Kimyasalları), the official Penetron distributor for Turkey.

Penekim collaborated with Seba Insaatt, the general contractor, on an optimal waterproofing solution for the CANiK Academy. As a result, PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was added to the concrete mix used for all below-grade concrete structures at Çekmeköy.

When exposed to moisture, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX unleash a catalytic reaction that generates a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts typically found in concrete. This formation permanently seals microcracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of groundwater or liquids from any direction, substantially reducing the permeability of usually porous and permeable concrete.

"PENETRON ADMIX is an integral waterproofing solution, which provides low permeability, low shrinkage, and microcrack self-healing capabilities," adds Haluk Taylan. "It's an effective and proven way to protect exposed concrete structures in virtually any environment."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron.com or Facebook.com/ThePenetronGroup, email [email protected] or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group