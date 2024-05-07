Cannabinoid Analysis: Challenges Caused by the Proliferation of THC Isomers and Analogues, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

While the CBD market was projected to continue to grow, the market has become saturated with CBD products. Post this

While the CBD market was projected to continue to grow, the market has become saturated with CBD products. As a result of this saturated market, CBD has been used to synthesize a variety of natural and unnatural tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) isomers and analogues. These products advertise the presence of THC isomers, and other analogues such as hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCP) and THC-acetate (THC-O).

These cannabinoids are commercially available and are often sold as "hemp-derived" and "legal." Despite some of these compounds being found naturally in the plant material, the reported concentrations of marketed products exceeded the concentrations found naturally. With increasing number of cannabinoid derivatives being synthesized, there is a continuing need to develop methods for cannabinoid analysis.

In this webinar, the expert speaker will focus on the intricate dynamics of the CBD market and the direct correlation between the CBD market's saturation and proliferation of THC isomers and analogues. The speaker will also discuss the analytical challenges posed by emerging THC analogues due to their structural similarities, necessitating the use of advanced methodologies for accurate analysis.

Moreover, the speaker will discuss the prevalent mislabeling practices in commercially available THC analogue products, often leading to the presence of additional, unreported analogues, emphasizing the need for stringent regulatory oversight and consumer awareness.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the challenges of cannabinoid analysis owing to the proliferation of THC analogues and the use of advanced methodologies for accurate analysis.

Join the featured speaker Kimberly Karin, Chemist, Federal Aviation Administration, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 1pm EDT (6pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cannabinoid Analysis: Challenges Caused by the Proliferation of THC Isomers and Analogues.

