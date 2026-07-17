Cannabis for Cancer Declaration Announces New Video Series Advocating for Cannabis as a Potential Direct Cancer-Fighting Treatment

"Rigorous clinical trials are desperately needed to illuminate the extent of cannabis' benefits and limits. If trials confirm that cannabis helps even a subset of cancer patients fight the disease directly, the public health implications would be enormous." Post this

Cannabis for Cancer Declaration is clear that cannabis does not work for every patient and conventional therapy should not be skipped. However, the total body of evidence — including preclinical cell and animal studies, peer-reviewed case reports and series, a clinical trial, and thousands of media-reported patient experiences — is strong enough to support the conclusion that cannabis and cannabinoids can directly fight cancer in some people.

"Cancer patients deserve access to cannabis medicine now, and there is more than enough justification for clinical trials," said Justin Kander, founder of Cannabis for Cancer Declaration. "The evidence is truly overwhelming. There are hundreds of studies showing how plant-based cannabinoids, like THC and CBD, and our own endocannabinoids like anandamide kill cancer cells through similar mechanisms. This scientific reality lends greater weight to the formally published human case studies on PubMed and media-reported patient experiences suggesting cannabis has direct anticancer effects."

The flagship video reviews research investigating how isolated cannabinoids fight cancer, including via induced apoptosis, or programmed cell death; reduced cancer-cell proliferation; reduced growth of blood vessels to tumors; and metastasis prevention. The video also explores 10 real patient stories.

One of the central problems in cannabis and cancer research is the gap between the strength of the preclinical and mechanistic evidence and the limited number of definitive human clinical trials. Cannabis for Cancer Declaration argues that this gap has left patients, clinicians, and policymakers without the clarity they need.

"Rigorous clinical trials are desperately needed to illuminate the extent of cannabis' benefits and limits," Kander said. "If trials confirm that cannabis helps even a subset of cancer patients fight the disease directly, the public health implications would be enormous."

The announcement comes amid ongoing federal cannabis policy developments in the United States, including regulatory activity related to rescheduling marijuana and reducing barriers to research. Cannabis for Cancer Declaration believes this moment creates an important opportunity for universities, cancer centers, philanthropic organizations, policymakers, and industry partners to prioritize cannabis–cancer clinical studies.

Cannabis for Cancer Declaration intends to continue producing content and providing education through multiple platforms in order to accelerate patient access and research.

About Cannabis for Cancer Declaration

Cannabis for Cancer Declaration is an advocacy initiative dedicated to advancing education and research into the potential role of cannabis and cannabinoids in cancer treatment. The organization promotes public education, scientific inquiry, patient-centered advocacy, and policies that support rigorous clinical investigation into whether cannabis can directly fight cancer in humans and how it may best be used safely and effectively.

Media Contact

Cannabis for Cancer Declaration

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://cannabisdeclaration.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cannabisforcancer

Phone: 410-967-1832

Media Contact

Justin Kander, Cannabis for Cancer Declaration, 1 4109671832, [email protected], https://cannabisdeclaration.com

SOURCE Cannabis for Cancer Declaration