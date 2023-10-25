Cannabis Industry Leader Eric Hammond Named President Of Revelry

I am thrilled to join the team and for the opportunity to help expand Revelry Herb Co's presence in CA while rapidly expanding our footprint on a national scale and bringing Revelry Supply into mainstream retail Post this

"Revelry is a unique cannabis lifestyle brand with a broad lineup of accessories and THC products. We've needed someone that understood our brand vision while also having the experience and network to help grow our company to the next level. Thankfully, Eric Hammond is the perfect fit, and we are thrilled to have him as our President." Brandon Stewart, CEO of Revelry.

Hammond has extensive experience in the lifestyle and retail markets that he brings to Revelry Supply. Previously, Hammond was the Vice President of Greenlane Brands and General Manager of Higher Standards, the pioneering cannabis lifestyle brand and game changing retail concept. He also managed the Greenlane portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Prior to that he was the Vice President of Business Development for SMS Audio, a premium tech company owned and operated by rap icon 50 Cent.

"Revelry has established itself as a leader in the smell-proof accessories market and is well positioned for expansion in the cannabis industry due to its authentic narrative and clear understanding of its target consumer. I am thrilled to join the team and for the opportunity to help expand Revelry Herb Co's presence in CA while rapidly expanding our footprint on a national scale and bringing Revelry Supply into mainstream retail, expanding their core audience." Eric Hammond, President.

This key announcement comes as the company plans to expand both its cannabis and accessories lines nationally, with partnerships and premium accessories in the pipeline.

ABOUT REVELRY

Revelry was created in 2015 by a crew of cannabis-friendly, outdoor enthusiasts in Santa Cruz, California. It is committed to enhancing the cannabis lifestyle with a range of products from smell-proof, high-tech, high-style gear to cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Revelry is dedicated to supporting the cannabis consumer through the promotion of exploration and enjoyment of life. To learn more, follow Revelry onInstagram @revelryherbco & @revelrysupply LinkedIn at revelry-supply or go to revelryherbco.com and revelrysupply.com.

