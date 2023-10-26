Cannabis Prohibition is Over as 1906 Becomes Legally Available Across the Country

Direct-to-consumer platform to provide easy online access to the brand's innovative, fast-acting cannabis pills across the country

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1906, recognized as the most innovative cannabis brand with the best-selling cannabis pill nationwide, has unveiled its direct-to-consumer website. This platform enables consumers across the country to purchase 1906's microdose products online, shipped directly to their doorstep. The brand's unique 1906 Drops merge the benefits of low-dose cannabis with potent plant medicines, offering solutions tailored to enhance experiences such as energy, arousal, relaxation and focus.

“As we witness the changing tides of cannabis prohibition, it's imperative to provide easy and legal access to quality products,” expressed Peter Barsoom, co-founder and CEO of 1906. “While the federal legalization of cannabis remains a topic of debate, we believe in granting people immediate access to safe cannabis. Our online platform ensures millions can access our products seamlessly. Just as e-commerce has transformed numerous industries, the future of cannabis lies in online accessibility—especially crucial for people who can’t access a legal dispensary. The ability to buy online could be the catalyst for many to try cannabis, and our platform guarantees a secure experience from a reliable brand. This is revolutionary for our sector.”

Through the 2018 Farm Bill, which maintains that the THC content of a product must be below 0.3% by weight, 1906’s new DTC products contain 2mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC. The company’s distinct cannabis products—patented, fast-acting, pharmaceutical-grade pills—harmoniously blend low doses of THC, CBD, and other medicinal plants to produce functional effects suitable for daily use. As America's leading fast-acting edible, 1906 leverages both science and nature, presenting an authentic alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals, empowering users to manage their health and wellness proactively. These supplements are entirely vegan, free from calories, sugar, gluten, and allergens. The Drops are designed for a range of experiences, including:

● GO: An energy surge without the usual coffee or energy drink side effects

● GENIUS: Enhancing cognitive capabilities and focus

● BLISS: Uplifting mood and cultivating a positive mindset

● LOVE: Increasing feelings of intimacy and desire

● CHILL: Promoting relaxation and decreasing symptoms of anxiety

● BOOST: Delivering a pure "high" or amplifying the effects of other experiences

By purchasing online, customers will also have access to a new subscription offering, which will enable monthly deliveries of 1906 experiences at a 10% discount.

For a deeper insight into 1906's offerings, visit 1906.shop.

ABOUT 1906:

1906 is the leading cannabis brand in the country, offering the #1 fast-acting edible and the #1 cannabis pill in the market. The company creates groundbreaking, functional formulations of cannabis and plant medicines, delivering five unique experiences that promote energy, arousal, relaxation, cognitive focus and a happy mood. 1906 supports medicinal cannabis research and invests a percentage of its revenue in clinical trials and educating healthcare practitioners. The company also invests in corporate social responsibility, specifically targeting employment opportunities for those formerly incarcerated individuals who have paid the heaviest price for a century of cannabis prohibition.

